 

CTS EVENTIM and European Handball Federation enter strategic partnership for EHF EUROs 2022 and 2024

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
CTS EVENTIM and European Handball Federation enter strategic partnership for EHF EUROs 2022 and 2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS EVENTIM and European Handball Federation enter strategic partnership for EHF EUROs 2022 and 2024

  • EHF centralises ticketing
  • CTS EVENTIM selected after Europe-wide tender
  • Technology, marketing strengths, expertise the decisive factors

Munich/Vienna, 5 October 2020. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and the European Handball Federation (EHF) have entered a strategic partnership that sees CTS EVENTIM becoming the official ticketing partner for the EHF EUROs in 2022 and 2024.

The agreement guarantees the delivery of customer-friendly ticketing services for all handball fans in line with the expectations and needs for a premium sports event such as the EHF EUROs. CTS EVENTIM was selected as partner in a Europe-wide tendering process.

The partnership is aimed at achieving capacity crowds and providing the technical means for the EHF and the respective local organising committees to achieve the budgeted financial ticketing result for each European Handball Championship. The agreement also includes the development of an international customer data base for the EHF.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: "Together with CTS EVENTIM as a strong and experienced partner at its side, the EHF centralises the ticketing for the EHF EUROs in 2022 and 2024. This is an investment into the future of our flagship national team event and milestone in our overall all digital strategy for the next decade. Through this partnership we are expecting an internationalization of ticket sales while offering the highest-possible quality and service standards for all handball fans."

