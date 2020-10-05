Infosys Completes Acquisition of GuideVision, a Leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Bengaluru, India and Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys(https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationdigital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed theacquisition of GuideVision (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosys.guidevision.eu%2F&data=02%7C01%7CRajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C5ffa77c4e6b145b9cf6c08d868a69704%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C1%7C0%7C637374412011483014&sdata=iKjIujajVyZl%2FNfL69I59ah5IjSxJ6hPOVpgwlum0rA%3D&reserved=0) , one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe and an awardwinning enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offeringstrategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on theServiceNow platform. This follows the announcement (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2020/acquire-enterprise-service-management-consultancy.html)the company made on September 14, 2020.Through this acquisition, Infosys further enhances its digital capabilities,strengthens Infosys Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and reaffirms commitmentto the growing ServiceNow ecosystem. GuideVision brings to Infosys, end-to-endofferings, including SnowMirror - a proprietary smart data replication tool forServiceNow instances - that enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplifycomplex business and IT processes. GuideVision's training academy and nearshorecapabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany andFinland strengthens Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities, offering clients in Europeunparalleled capabilities in cloud-first digital transformation.ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, and isbecoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organizations. Infosyswas recognized by ServiceNow as the 2019 and 2020 ServiceNow Global ServiceProvider Partner of the Year.Infosys is excited to welcome GuideVision and its leadership team.ServiceNow, Now Platform and others are among the trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc.About GuidevisionGuideVision is a dynamic and progressive consultancy committed to enablingclients to reimagine and transform their enterprise service management withServiceNow. GuideVision offers a unique combination of strategic expertise,innovative technological knowledge and agile methodology. Our mission is to makeServiceNow work for you and your goals. http://www.guidevision.eu/About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With