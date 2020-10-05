 

Infosys Completes Acquisition of GuideVision, a Leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe

Bengaluru, India and Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the
acquisition of GuideVision (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=
http%3A%2F%2Finfosys.guidevision.eu%2F&data=02%7C01%7CRajarshi.Basu%40infosys.co
m%7C5ffa77c4e6b145b9cf6c08d868a69704%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C1%7C0%
7C637374412011483014&sdata=iKjIujajVyZl%2FNfL69I59ah5IjSxJ6hPOVpgwlum0rA%3D&rese
rved=0) , one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe and an award
winning enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering
strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the
ServiceNow platform. This follows the announcement (https://www.infosys.com/news
room/press-releases/2020/acquire-enterprise-service-management-consultancy.html)
the company made on September 14, 2020.

Through this acquisition, Infosys further enhances its digital capabilities,
strengthens Infosys Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and reaffirms commitment
to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem. GuideVision brings to Infosys, end-to-end
offerings, including SnowMirror - a proprietary smart data replication tool for
ServiceNow instances - that enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify
complex business and IT processes. GuideVision's training academy and nearshore
capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and
Finland strengthens Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities, offering clients in Europe
unparalleled capabilities in cloud-first digital transformation.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, and is
becoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organizations. Infosys
was recognized by ServiceNow as the 2019 and 2020 ServiceNow Global Service
Provider Partner of the Year.

Infosys is excited to welcome GuideVision and its leadership team.

ServiceNow, Now Platform and others are among the trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc.

About Guidevision

GuideVision is a dynamic and progressive consultancy committed to enabling
clients to reimagine and transform their enterprise service management with
ServiceNow. GuideVision offers a unique combination of strategic expertise,
innovative technological knowledge and agile methodology. Our mission is to make
ServiceNow work for you and your goals. http://www.guidevision.eu/

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With
