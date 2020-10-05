 

Telefónica Expands ‘Conexión Segura’ Security-as-a-Service Solution Powered by Allot to Protect Spanish SMBs from Cyberattacks

Spanish telecom provider expands network-based cybersecurity service that provides recurring revenue and high double-digit service adoption rate.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Telefónica España, the leading telecommunications operator in Spain, has expanded its Allot-powered ‘Conexión Segura’ SECaaS service to protect small and medium-sized business (SMBs) against a broad range of cyber threats. The expansion also includes the new version of McAfee MultiAccess that includes privacy control capabilities for up to 10 devices.

 

So far in 2020, the number of SMBs in Spain that have subscribed to the service has exceeded Telefónica forecasts by almost 3 years. Since the end of March, despite the economic constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, customer demand has continued to grow at double-digit monthly rates.

 

Conexión Segura leverages the Allot NetworkSecure solution to provide effective and immediate protection against phishing, ransomware, malicious third-party sites, and malware in both fixed and mobile networks. The solution provides recurring revenue that is shared between Telefónica, McAfee and Allot. Installed in the core of the Telefónica network, Conexión Segura also prevents users from accessing websites categorized as risky or inappropriate due to their content. According to Telefónica, during March and April 2020, the Conexión Segura service prevented the download of more than 1 million computer viruses, 168,000 pieces of malware and blocked 1.2 million pages containing malicious or suspect content.

 

Small businesses are extremely vulnerable to cyberattacks and often lack in-house cybersecurity skills. Conexión Segura offers SMB owners peace of mind by protecting business and employee devices both in and out of the office and keeping inappropriate content out of the workplace with the Allot multi-tenant network-based security platform.

 

“Naturally, we are thrilled that Telefónica España is growing their cybersecurity business so rapidly in the Spanish SMB market. The Allot network-based security as a service solution proves the importance for operators to provide secure broadband access to their business customers,” said Francisco Cayuela Delgado, Vice President of Sales for Telefónica and LATAM at Allot.

 

NetworkSecure, part of the Allot Secure solution suite, is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category, protecting more than 23 million subscribers in Europe.

