 

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to 'BB-' with 'positive' outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2020, 11:18  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Rating
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to 'BB-' with 'positive' outlook

05.10.2020 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 5 October 2020

Standard & Poor's upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to 'BB-' with 'positive' outlook

- Improved credit quality validated by resilient EBITDA, tight cost control and continuous debt reduction

- Positive outlook indicates possible further rating upgrade within the next 12 months if current credit profile will be maintained

- Issue rating on Hapag-Lloyd's senior unsecured debt raised to 'B' from 'B-'

Rating Agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has published an updated report on Hapag-Lloyd today. The credit rating was raised one notch from 'B+' to 'BB-' with a 'positive' outlook, which is the highest credit rating assigned to Hapag-Lloyd since the research initiation by S&P in 2010. Additionally, the senior unsecured bond rating was raised to 'B' from 'B-'.

S&P argued, that it expects Hapag-Lloyd to continue its solid 2019 EBITDA performance in 2020. Positively mentioned was also that Hapag-Lloyd's strengthened cash flow generation, coupled with gradually reducing adjusted debt from free operating cash flow, will result in stronger than previously expected credit metrics in 2020. Furthermore, S&P recognised that Hapag-Lloyd has outperformed its cost-reduction targets, enhanced its operating efficiency, decreased cost per container shipped, and improved its profitability. As a result, Hapag-Lloyd has posted above-industry-average EBITDA margins over the past few years. The positive outlook reflects S&P's view that Hapag-Lloyd has the capacity to further reduce leverage and to increase credit quality.

"We are very pleased that our earnings performance and our consistent cost management as well as our deleveraging efforts are positively recognized with this S&P rating action. Going forward, our prudent financial policy remains unchanged with a clear focus on profitability, cost control, debt reduction and balance sheet stability. At the same time we are focusing on the consequent implementation of our Strategy 2023," said Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Seite 1 von 3
Hapag-Lloyd Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Biotest AG:
DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG
DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG integriert Fairrank GmbH: Erstes gemeinsames Produkt bereits im November
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG posts another record quarter: Over €7.1M in sales, record signups and record ...
DGAP-News: CAPTIQ GmbH: Hessen Kapital beteiligt sich an CAPTIQ
Island Labs GmbH: Technologie-Ausgliederung: Island Labs, Entwickler von Mixed Reality Tools für digitale Planungs- ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S bestätigt fortgeschrittene Gespräche beim Verkauf der Operativen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S confirms advanced negotiations on the sale of the operating unit ...
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG english
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf &
11:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf „BB-' hoch mit „positivem' Ausblick
02.10.20
ROUNDUP: Erstes Kreuzfahrtschiff der Saison 2020 legt in Warnemünde an
02.10.20
Erstes Kreuzfahrtschiff der Saison 2020 in Warnemünde erwartet
01.10.20
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises bietet wieder Landgänge bei Kreuzfahrten an
29.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 58 Euro
29.09.20
JEFFERIES stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Buy'
23.09.20
BERENBERG belässt Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Hold'
22.09.20
ROUNDUP: Tui dampft Winterangebot noch stärker ein - Hoffen auf Sommer 2021
10.09.20
ROUNDUP: Naturschutzbund mahnt Klimastrategie von Kreuzfahrt-Reedereien an

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.08.20
120
Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
15.05.20
12
Hapag-Lloyd verkaufen!