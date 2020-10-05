Opthea to Appoint Dr Jeremy Levin as Chairman of the Board

Dr Levin is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID), and is concurrently the Chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the largest trade organization in the world that represents the biotechnology industry. Prior to founding Ovid, Dr Levin was President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and before Teva, was a member of the executive committee of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Dr Levin joined BMY from Novartis where he was Global Head of Strategic Alliances. He has served on the board of directors of various public and private biopharmaceutical companies, including Biocon Ltd (NSE: BIOCON), and is currently on the board of directors of Lundbeck (OMX: LUN).

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, is pleased to announce that Jeremy Levin, DPhil, MB BChir (Dr Levin) will be appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 12, 2020.

Dr Levin was voted as one of the 25 most influential biotechnology leaders by Fierce Biotech in 2018 and one of the top 3 biotechnology CEOs in 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report. In August 2020 he was named to the PharmaVoice 100, an annual list of the most innovative, influential and inspirational people in the life sciences industry. He is the recipient of the Albert Einstein Award for Leadership in Life Sciences and the B’nai B’rith Award for Distinguished Achievement.

Dr Levin has practiced medicine at university hospitals in England, South Africa and Switzerland. He earned a First-Class Bachelor’s degree and a Masters’ degree and Doctorate at the University of Oxford. He subsequently received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from the University of Cambridge.

Mr Geoffrey Kempler, current Chairman of Opthea has decided to retire from Opthea and not stand for re-election as a director of Opthea at its general meeting on 12 October 2020. Mr Kempler said, “On behalf of Opthea and my fellow Directors, we welcome Dr Levin to the Board. I am delighted that in a planned succession, Dr Levin will assume the role of Chairman of the Board upon my retirement as Chairman at the conclusion of Opthea’s Annual General Meeting on October 12th. Dr Levin’s track record and experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, together with his knowledge and support will be instrumental as the company advances its Phase 3-ready product candidate, OPT-302, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), conditions which affect over 5 million people worldwide.”