European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm Labs

A milestone for the global cannabis industry as STADA, in partnership with MediPharm, forges the way as a large pharmaceutical company commercializing medical cannabis products





Partnership validates MediPharm Labs’ GMP pharmaceutical-quality cannabis production and, combined with STADA’s 125-year heritage and experienced marketing and sales platform, will meet the growing demand of the medical cannabis market, beginning in Germany – an estimated €1.5 billion market by 2025





BAD VILBEL, Germany and TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the leading European Consumer Healthcare and Generics companies, STADA, with a product presence in 120 countries, has signed an exclusive supply agreement with MediPharm Labs Inc. (“MediPharm”), a wholly owned subsidiary of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality development and manufacture of cannabis API and derivative products to provide medical cannabis products for the European pharma sector.

“Working with MediPharm will meet the needs of pharmacists and patients and deliver on STADA’s purpose of caring for people’s health as a trusted partner,” commented STADA CEO Peter Goldschmidt. “This partnership with MediPharm demonstrates STADA’s ambition to be the go-to-partner for Generics, Consumer Health and Specialty Products.”

Under the terms of the exclusive partnership, MediPharm will supply GMP certified medical cannabis products to STADA, as well as manufacturing, logistics, and regulatory support. STADA will be responsible for commercializing the cannabis products, initially in Germany as well as marketing and medical education utilizing a pharmaceutically experienced field force.

“This partnership is exactly the type of business MediPharm has been pursuing since its inception and a validation of our strategy to deliver GMP-certified cannabis products that can be used in multiple new products in multiple markets around the world,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “This mandate has meaningful revenue potential for MediPharm Labs and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with a company that has the reputation and resources that STADA commands. As a powerhouse in sales and distribution of pharmaceuticals and non-prescription consumer health products, STADA has the ability to become a transformative force in European medical cannabis markets and we are thrilled to be their exclusive partner.”