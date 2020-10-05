 

COPT Elects Letitia A. Long to Board of Trustees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its Board of Trustees has elected Letitia A. Long to serve on the Company’s Board, effective October 1, 2020.

"We are honored to welcome to COPT’s Board of Trustees such an experienced and highly-regarded professional from the intelligence community," stated Thomas F. Brady, Chairman of the Board. "Ms. Long will be a valuable addition to the Board. We believe her knowledge of and experience in the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence agencies will build on the Company’s perspectives in our defense strategy, and her experience as a public company board member will enrich our governance posture. We look forward to her contributions,” he stated.

Between 2010-2015, Ms. Long served as Director at the Department of Defense’s National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (“NGA”) and, from 2006-2010, she served as Deputy Director at the Defense Intelligence Agency (“DIA”). From 1978-2006, she held increasingly senior roles at the DIA and within U.S. Naval Intelligence. Also, during the past five years, she served on the boards of several public and private companies, including Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), Parsons (NYSE: PSN), and Quadrint, Inc. Ms. Long received her bachelor’s of science degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, VA, and her master’s degree in mechanical engineering from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of June 30, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 172 office and data center shell properties encompassed 19.6 million square feet and was 94.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 90.6% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for September 2020
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Joins Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Sets 2030 GHG Emission ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Highly-Anticipated Chowie Wowie Gummies added to High Park Edible Portfolio
VALBIOTIS Integrates The EnterNext PEA-PME 150 Index From Euronext Paris
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
COPT Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for 3.700% Senior Notes due 2021 and Delivery of Notice of Redemption for Remaining 3.700% Senior Notes due 2021
16.09.20
COPT Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Outstanding 3.700% Senior Notes due 2021
10.09.20
Corporate Office Properties Prices $400 Million of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2026
10.09.20
COPT Launches Tender Offer for 3.700% Senior Notes due 2021
09.09.20
COPT to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference
08.09.20
COPT Updates Development Leasing Achievement for Recent Transactions