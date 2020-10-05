 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 5th October 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 28th SEPTEMBER 2020 TO 2nd OCTOBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
28/09/2020 1 669 6.74 11 251 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
29/09/2020 1 000 6.89 6 890 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
30/09/2020 380 6.5 2 470 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
01/10/2020 - - - - -
02/10/2020 - - - - -
Total 3 049 - 20 611 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
VELCAN HOLDINGS: EXTENSION OF TIME FOR THE LAND ACQUISITION PROCEDURE OF THE INDIAN HYDROPOWER PROJECTS
28.09.20
Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
17.09.20
VELCAN HOLDINGS: AMENDMENT OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME LAUNCHED ON 13th MARCH 2020