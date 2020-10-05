Good performance in HY 2020 especially in the rail segment with results slightly above last year's level, target price adjusted to EUR 13.50 (previously: EUR 13.60); Rating: Buy.



In the first half of 2020, revenues were up 14.4% to EUR63.57m (previous year: EUR55.56m). This significant increase in revenue was achieved despite the corona crisis, with EUR 3.39 million coming from the sale of the last property activity in the first quarter. The rail segment continues to account for the largest share of revenue at EUR41.16m (previous year: EUR35.76m) and, thanks to the additional assets, was also able to increase revenue by 15.1%. Revenues from the container segment increased slightly by 0.9% to EUR18.26m (previous year: EUR18.09m) and reflect the strategy of focusing on the rail segment.



The significant increase in sales is primarily the result of investment activities in the previous year as well as in the current financial year and the associated increase in sales. Property, plant and equipment as at 30 June 2020 rose by 16.0% to EUR973.86m (previous year: EUR839.34m). While adjustments were made in the container segment, where property, plant and equipment fell by 6.8% to EUR260.42m (previous year: EUR279.51m), property, plant and equipment in the rail portfolio increased by 27.5% to EUR713.44m (previous year: EUR559.40m). Investments of EUR65.3m were made and 669 almost fully leased freight wagons were acquired. Due to the streamlining of the container portfolio, gross returns (revenue / property, plant and equipment) rose to 7% (previous year: 6.5%), while gross returns in the rail sector fell to 5.8% (previous year: 6.4%).



Slightly lower gross returns in the rail segment is due to lower capacity utilisation. However, capacity utilisation is still at a very high level, although it has nevertheless declined slightly. This is due, on the one hand, to the corona crisis, which has caused individual customer sectors to be more cautious with regard to rents and, on the other hand, to the ongoing crisis in the steel sector, which had begun even before the corona crisis. According to the management, Aves One has leased almost all wagons that can only be used in the steel industry on a long-term basis and therefore does not expect any further negative consequences from this. If, in addition, the state players decide to implement an infrastructure programme to reduce the negative consequences of the corona crisis, Aves One should benefit disproportionately from this, as many customer segments would be positively affected.

