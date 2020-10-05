 

Original-Research Aves One AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
05.10.2020, 12:01  |  45   |   |   

^

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG

Unternehmen: Aves One AG
ISIN: DE000A168114

Anlass der Studie:
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 13.50 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Good performance in HY 2020 especially in the rail segment with results slightly above last year's level, target price adjusted to EUR 13.50 (previously: EUR 13.60); Rating: Buy.

In the first half of 2020, revenues were up 14.4% to EUR63.57m (previous year: EUR55.56m). This significant increase in revenue was achieved despite the corona crisis, with EUR 3.39 million coming from the sale of the last property activity in the first quarter. The rail segment continues to account for the largest share of revenue at EUR41.16m (previous year: EUR35.76m) and, thanks to the additional assets, was also able to increase revenue by 15.1%. Revenues from the container segment increased slightly by 0.9% to EUR18.26m (previous year: EUR18.09m) and reflect the strategy of focusing on the rail segment.

The significant increase in sales is primarily the result of investment activities in the previous year as well as in the current financial year and the associated increase in sales. Property, plant and equipment as at 30 June 2020 rose by 16.0% to EUR973.86m (previous year: EUR839.34m). While adjustments were made in the container segment, where property, plant and equipment fell by 6.8% to EUR260.42m (previous year: EUR279.51m), property, plant and equipment in the rail portfolio increased by 27.5% to EUR713.44m (previous year: EUR559.40m). Investments of EUR65.3m were made and 669 almost fully leased freight wagons were acquired. Due to the streamlining of the container portfolio, gross returns (revenue / property, plant and equipment) rose to 7% (previous year: 6.5%), while gross returns in the rail sector fell to 5.8% (previous year: 6.4%).

Slightly lower gross returns in the rail segment is due to lower capacity utilisation. However, capacity utilisation is still at a very high level, although it has nevertheless declined slightly. This is due, on the one hand, to the corona crisis, which has caused individual customer sectors to be more cautious with regard to rents and, on the other hand, to the ongoing crisis in the steel sector, which had begun even before the corona crisis. According to the management, Aves One has leased almost all wagons that can only be used in the steel industry on a long-term basis and therefore does not expect any further negative consequences from this. If, in addition, the state players decide to implement an infrastructure programme to reduce the negative consequences of the corona crisis, Aves One should benefit disproportionately from this, as many customer segments would be positively affected.

Seite 1 von 4
Aves One Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare
Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schnellen hoch - Salzgeschäft bringt wohl mehr als gedacht
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Sartorius klettern dank Übernahme auf Rekordhoch
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Signale einer Erholung Trumps geben Rückenwind
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley hebt Thyssenkrupp auf 'Equal-weight'
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Gewinne dank Anzeichen einer Erholung Trumps
Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Buy
Aktien Asien: Japan erholt sich mit Trumps Besserung - China in Feiertagspause
ROUNDUP/Fast neun Monate nach dem Libyen-Gipfel: Teilnehmer ziehen Bilanz
Nikosia begrüßt Abzug eines türkischen Bohrschiffes - 'erfreulich'
Titel
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2019: Umsatzerlöse und Ergebnis signifikant ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nächster Schlag für Bayer-Aktionäre - Ausblick schockt (5) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer auf tiefstem Stand seit 2011 - Anleger verlieren Glauben
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwächer erwartet nach Trumps Corona-Infektion (1) 
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief Therapeutics schließen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen für RLF-100(TM) ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schnellen hoch - Salzgeschäft bringt wohl mehr als gedacht
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Trumps Corona-Infektion beunruhigt Anleger
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kursrutsch bei Bayer nach mauem Ausblick - Analysten stufen ab
Nord Stream 2 erhält Betriebserlaubnis in Dänemark
Titel
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Devisen: Euro gerät erneut unter Druck - Niedrigster Stand seit Anfang August
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rauscht in die Tiefe - Corona-Sorgen schlagen durch
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger nehmen Geld vom Tisch - Tesla brechen ein
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Corona-Sorgen schicken Aktien in den Keller
Aktien New York: Dämpfer für den Dow
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei (1) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Ausverkauf gebremst dank Techwerte-Erholung
Bafin-Beauftragter stellt Insolvenzantrag für Rezeptabrechner AvP
Aktien New York: Anleger bleiben zuversichtlich - Gute Konjunkturdaten aus China
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
Polen verhängt Rekordstrafe wegen Nordstream 2 (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:02 Uhr
Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen
22.09.20
Aves One: Gewinnrückgang zur Jahreshälfte
22.09.20
Prime Standard: Aves One leidet unter Seecontainern - Ausstieg zu langsam?
22.09.20
DGAP-News: Aves One im 1. Halbjahr 2020 aufgrund der guten Entwicklung des Rail-Segments beim operativen Gewinn auf Vorjahresniveau (deutsch)
22.09.20
DGAP-News: Aves One's operating profit in H1 2020 at prior year's level due to the strong performance of the rail segment
22.09.20
DGAP-News: Aves One im 1. Halbjahr 2020 aufgrund der guten Entwicklung des Rail-Segments beim operativen Gewinn auf Vorjahresniveau
06.09.20
Aves One: Lokomotiven statt Schiffs-Container

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.08.20
194
Einst Bremisch-Hannoversche Eisenbahn AG nun Aves one AG
14.03.20
2
Aves One - Chance in Zeiten der Coronakrise?