Targa Resources Corp. Announces $500 Million Common Share Repurchase Program and Provides Updated 2020 Outlook

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (“Targa” or the “Company”) announced today that the board of directors of the Company has authorized a share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”) for the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The Share Repurchase Program is effective immediately. The repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in open market or private transactions and may be made pursuant to a trading plan meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The repurchases will depend on market conditions and may be discontinued at any time.



While there continue to be uncertainties around the impacts of COVID-19, the Company’s overall business performance has been strong, and Targa currently estimates its full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be at or around the high end of its previously provided outlook of $1.5 billion to $1.625 billion. The Company also currently estimates that its 2020 net growth capital spending will be around the low end of its previously provided outlook of $700 million to $800 million.