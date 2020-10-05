AppTech Announces Digital Banking and Payment Technology Partnership with NEC Payments

Through the deployment of NECP’s technologies, AppTech will extend its product offering to include flexible, scalable, and secure payment acceptance and issuer payment processing that supports the digitization of business and consumer financial services and the migration of cash and other legacy payment types to distanced and contactless card and real time payment transactions.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“ AppTech ”) ( OTC Pink Open Market: APCX ), a fintech company, today announces that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with NEC Payments B.S.C(c) (“ NECP ”). NECP provides digital banking and payment technology solutions to facilitate open-integration between financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem, and to drive the take-up of innovative digital financial services products.

NECP will assist AppTech to complete the development of its text payment solution and, to do so, AppTech is licensing its patents to NECP enabling them to customize and provide best-in-class software that complements AppTech’s intellectual property. AppTech will also receive licenses to utilize NECP’s digital banking platform, including exclusivity in the United States for its payment acceptance software.

The integration of AppTech’s merchant services and the secure text payment solution with NECP’s digital account and multi-channel issuer payment processing capabilities will enable an end-to-end payment acceptance and digital banking solution for small to medium-sized enterprises. The integration will also enable AppTech to aggressively target straight-through processing opportunities in the business-to-business payments space and to automate payments and data sharing across multiple points in the supply chain, to eliminate manual administration, and minimize transaction processing time.

As part of the agreement NECP will become AppTech’s single largest shareholder, demonstrating the companies’ commitment to the joint success of this partnership.

Luke D’Angelo, Executive Director, AppTech stated “Our significant equity and cash investment into the partnership with NECP provides AppTech with the clearest and quickest opportunity to bring to market cutting edge technologies and achieve scale and profitability from their rapid adoption.”