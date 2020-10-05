DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Key word(s): Legal Matter Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal liquidation process 05-Oct-2020 / 12:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jubii Europe N.V.'s management has decided, in cooperation with the Supervisory Board, to initiate the formal liquidation process of the Company as no option to sell the Company could be realized.

Jubii Europe N.V.

Haarlem, The Netherlands, October 5, 2020

Language: English Company: Jubii Europe N.V. Fonteinlaan 7 2012 JG Haarlem Netherlands Phone: +49 (0)5241 7080444 Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610 E-mail: contact@jubii.com Internet: http://www.jubii.com ISIN: NL0000233195 WKN: 932728 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1138846

