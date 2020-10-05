 

DGAP-Adhoc Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal liquidation process

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal liquidation process

05-Oct-2020 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal liquidation process

Jubii Europe N.V.'s management has decided, in cooperation with the Supervisory Board, to initiate the formal liquidation process of the Company as no option to sell the Company could be realized.

Jubii Europe N.V.

Haarlem, The Netherlands, October 5, 2020

05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Jubii Europe N.V.
Fonteinlaan 7
2012 JG Haarlem
Netherlands
Phone: +49 (0)5241 7080444
Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610
E-mail: contact@jubii.com
Internet: http://www.jubii.com
ISIN: NL0000233195
WKN: 932728
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1138846

 
1138846  05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

