Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
personal data:
responsible party:
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 02.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
18.92 300
18.92 300
18.92 300
18.92 161
18.92 139
18.92 110
18.92 190
19.02 300
19.02 163
19.02 137
19.02 261
19.08 300
19.10 116
19.12 92
19.12 2051
19.12 80
19.02 1
19.02 39
19.02 18
19.08 206
19.08 94
19.08 116
19.08 2
19.08 182
19.08 300
19.08 459
19.08 120
19.08 21
19.08 442
19.04 300
19.04 100
19.04 30
19.04 30
19.04 20
19.04 20
19.04 100
19.04 159
19.04 141
19.04 127
19.04 47
19.04 126
19.04 56
19.04 98
19.04 90
19.04 56
19.00 94
19.00 306
19.00 400
19.00 400
19.00 300
18.98 149
18.98 351
18.98 587
18.98 262
18.98 151
18.94 45
18.94 272
19.02 438
19.02 62
19.02 79
19.02 7
19.02 395
19.02 19
19.02 86
19.02 395
19.02 19
19.08 28
19.08 5
19.08 6
19.08 4
19.08 1
19.08 2
19.08 1
19.16 1520
19.16 480
19.16 514
19.16 486
19.16 306
19.16 330
total volume: 17000
total price: 323982.60
average price: 19.05780000000000
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
