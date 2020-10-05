 

AMN Healthcare Names Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams to Board of Directors

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) announces the appointment to its Board of Directors of Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, RN, FAAN, a distinguished leader in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who has served as Deputy Surgeon General and Acting Surgeon General of the United States.

Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams (Photo: Business Wire)

In leadership roles in the US Department of Health & Human Services, including as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health prior to her recent retirement, Rear Admiral Trent-Adams’ decades of service have included directing and coordinating major federal health programs and developing policy and legislative priorities for our nation’s public health.

She entered the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps in 1992 and served in many capacities, including as deputy associate administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau, where she assisted in managing the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, a landmark program of primary medical care, medication, and essential support services for more than half a million uninsured people with HIV.

Prior to joining the Public Health Service, Rear Admiral Trent-Adams was a nurse officer in the U.S. Army, with a clinical practice in trauma, oncology, community health, and infectious disease.

“We are honored to have a leader of Rear Admiral Trent-Adams’ stature and legacy of service to join AMN Healthcare and help guide our company in the years ahead,” said Susan Salka, President, Director, and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “As an accomplished clinical executive, she will help AMN in further expanding our engagement of both clinicians and clients. Her commitment to helping underserved populations will be invaluable to AMN Healthcare as we strive to better serve the communities where we work and live.”

“I was drawn to serve on the AMN Healthcare Board of Directors by the shared values we have in common, among them a commitment to ethical practices, health equity, and putting the needs of others – patients, providers, and team members – first,” Rear Admiral Trent-Adams said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to help AMN Healthcare and all its healthcare professionals enhance their service to patients and healthcare organizations throughout the country.”

Among her many awards and decorations, Rear Admiral Trent-Adams has received the Meritorious Service Medal for leadership for her work on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, and the International Red Cross Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international honor given to a nurse. After leaving the Public Health Service in August, Rear Admiral Trent-Adams accepted the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com. 

