Generation Bio to Present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that Phillip Samayoa, vice president of strategy and portfolio development, will present a company overview at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. The presentation will be available for registered participants to view on demand throughout the conference, to be held virtually Oct. 12-16, at meetingonthemesa.com.



Geoff McDonough, M.D., Generation Bio’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel on the future of gene delivery. That discussion will be available to view on demand on the conference website starting Oct. 13.