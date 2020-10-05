 

Nexstim Continues to Report Promising Results in Quickly Growing Number of Patients Completing SmartFocus rTMS Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Press Release, Helsinki, 5 October 2020 at 13.30 (EEST)

Nexstim Continues to Report Promising Results in Quickly Growing Number of Patients Completing SmartFocus rTMS Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") reports very promising clinical outcomes of the 108 patients who have completed Nexstim SmartFocus rTMS treatment with Nexstim NBT system for major depressive disorder (MDD).

Treatment outcomes of these 108 patients were good: 42 % were in remission at end of treatment and 74 % obtained a clinical response.

These outcomes are clearly higher than what is usually reported for MDD: In a well-conducted multisite study, remission rates were 26.5-28.7 % and the patient-reported response rates were 41.5-56.4 %1).

The clinical outcomes of majority of the patients treated with SmartFocus rTMS in the United States are being collected in a registry — the information is provided by participating clinical sites using Nexstim’s SmartFocus technology.

The number of patients who are being treated with Nexstim SmartFocus rTMS is growing fast. This can also be seen in the data registry where over 230 patients in total have been enrolled in.

According to the registry, average general impression of receiving the SmartFocus rTMS treatment reported by the patients completed the treatment was very positive with a mean score of 8.81 on a scale from 0 to 10 (10= best possible).

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: “We are very happy to continue reporting these very promising clinical results on the use of our SmartFocus rTMS for major depressive disorder. The results show that this unique technology is opening new paths for patients suffering from MDD. We are satisfied that despite the Covid-19, the number of patients treated with our system has grown fast and we were able to reach our year 2020 number of completed treatments objective so soon. This ensures we can keep on studying the treatment results on a regular basis.”

1) Carpenter L. et al. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for major depression: a multisite, naturalistic, observational study of acute treatment outcomes in clinical practice. Depress Anxiety. 2012 Jul;29(7):587-96. Epub 2012 Jun 11.

 

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

 

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

 

