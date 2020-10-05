BiomX Appoints Paul Sekhri and Alan Moses, M.D., to Board of Directors

“Mr. Sekhri and Dr. Moses join our Board of Directors as we build upon recent positive clinical results in acne and prepare to enter clinical development with a number of maturing preclinincal assets,” commented Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Their strategic expertise will be invaluable as we work to demonstrate the potential of phage as a therapeutic modality. Our position as a leading developer in the field leverages a technology-driven precision medicine approach in key indications, focusing on the selective eradication of specific pathogenic bacteria without disrupting healthy bacteria or immune function. Mr. Sekhri’s executive leadership and director-level experience with numerous institutions, large and small, and Dr. Moses’s extensive leadership experience in clinical development, including support on 11 regulatory filings during his tenure at Novo Nordisk, will provide valuable and broad perspectives as additional programs at BiomX advance toward the clinic. In addition, we would like to express our abundant gratitude for the contributions of Erez Chimovits and Yaron Breski to the company’s growth and progress.”

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical-stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced the appointment of Paul Sekhri and Alan Moses, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Sekhri brings extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, including senior leadership positions at Teva, Novartis and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Moses brings over 25 years of clinical drug development to the board and has a deep background in the leadership of clinical research, most recently at Novo Nordisk, where he held the position of Global Chief Medical Officer. Mr. Sekhri and Dr. Moses will be succeeding Erez Chimovits and Yaron Breski, who are stepping down from their positions as board members.

Mr. Sekhri is President and Chief Executive Officer of the gene editing company eGenesis. He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lycera Corp., and as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer for Teva Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Sekhri has served as President and Chief Business Officer of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals and was Senior Vice President and Head of Global Search and Evaluation, M&A at Novartis. He also was an Operating Partner at TPG Biotech, where he oversaw the health and success of 52 companies within the TPG Biotech portfolio. Mr. Sekhri completed graduate work at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and received his B.S. from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Alan Moses, M.D., was co-founder and co-director of the Clinical Investigator Training Program at Beth Israel Deaconess-Harvard Medical School-MIT. Dr. Moses served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston. He was appointed Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Over the course of 14 years at Novo Nordisk, Dr. Moses served in multiple roles, rising to the position of Senior Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer. During his tenure there, Dr. Moses provided medical support to regulatory filings for the approval of 11 successful Novo Nordisk products. Dr. Moses earned his M.D. from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, worked at the National Institutes of Health and completed subspecialty clinical training in Endocrinology at Tufts New England Medical Center.

About Phage

Bacteriophage, or phage, are viruses that target bacteria and are considered inert to mammalian cells. Phage are designed to target and kill specific bacterial species or strains without disrupting other bacteria or the healthy microbiota. All of BiomX’s phage-based product candidates derive from its proprietary platform, which is first used to discover and validate the association and biologic rationale of specific bacterial strains with human diseases or conditions, and is then used to develop rationally-designed phage combinations (“cocktails”) of naturally occurring or synthetic phage to target pathogenic bacteria. The phage cocktails contain multiple phage with complementary functions optimized through in vitro and in vivo testing.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

