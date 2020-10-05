Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List on NYSE Through Merger With RMG Acquisition Corp.

Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), an energy technology company, and RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Romeo Power, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE and trade under the new ticker symbol “RMO”.

Romeo Power is an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Through its industry leading energy dense battery modules and packs, it enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safe, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. The company has completed construction and development of a 7 GWh-capable manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California, with state of the art manufacturing operations designed and scaled for high growth. Romeo Power’s core product offering serves the battery electric vehicle (BEV) medium duty short haul and heavy duty long haul trucking markets, as well as specialty trucking and buses. As the era of gas-powered vehicles continues to decline, Romeo Power’s mission is to be an industry leader in the electrification of the global transportation industry and to be the commercial electric vehicle energy provider of today and tomorrow.

Lionel Selwood Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Romeo Power, commented, “We are thrilled to announce this transaction with RMG, as it allows us to further expand our business and to continue innovating and developing new products. Romeo Power’s proprietary battery systems and patented technologies that we have developed over the last four years deliver differentiated energy density, safety, efficiency and cost savings. The need for an economically viable shift toward greener methods of transportation is evident, and we look forward to playing a critical role in the electrification of commercial vehicles globally.”