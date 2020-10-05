Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The fruit, starch and sugar group AGRANA commences production ofcrystalline betaine at its Tulln site. The construction of the new betainecrystallisation plant directly next to the sugar refinery is being undertaken byBeta Pura GmbH, a joint venture between AGRANA and US-based "The AmalgamatedSugar Company". The financing of the new plant, which took 15 months to build,entailed the investment of around EUR 40 million. AGRANA has been processing thesugar beet molasses obtained during the production of sugar at its Tulln site tomake liquid betaine concentrate since 2015. The new plant, with a productioncapacity of around 8,500 metric tons of crystalline betaine per year, makesTulln only the third manufacturing site worldwide where natural crystallinebetaine is produced."We are delighted to announce the operational start of the betainecrystallisation plant under this joint venture. Despite several challengesduring the construction phase as a result of COVID-19, we were able to completethe building work in August and to now start production. We look forward to nowoffering our customers in the cosmetics, food and animal feed sectors topquality crystalline betaine," explain the CEOs of AGRANA and Amalgamated Sugar,Johann Marihart and John McCreedy respectively. The largest sales markets fornatural crystalline betaine are located in Asia, Australia and the Arabianregion.About betaineThe natural substance betaine, found in sugar beet molasses, is characterised bynumerous positive characteristics and can be used in many applications. From ascientific perspective, betaine is a methyl donor with osmoregulatoryproperties, aids the liver to process fats, and biologically degrades the aminoacid homocysteine, which can damage blood vessels when in high concentrations.Betaine is used not only in food supplements or sport drinks to promote muscledevelopment, but also in livestock rearing as a component in animal feeds. Dueto its osmoregulatory properties at a cellular level, betaine is also used incosmetic products. In surfactants and detergent substances (e.g. shampoos andconditioners), betaine acts to stabilise the formation of foam and alsoconditions and strengthens hair slightly.About AGRANAAGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerousindustrial intermediate products. Around 9,400 employees at 56 production sitesworldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately EUR 2.5 billion.Established in 1988, the company is the world's market leader in fruitpreparations and the leading producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. Inaddition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starchproducts and bioethanol. AGRANA is also the leading sugar producer in Centraland Eastern Europe.About Amalgamated SugarAmalgamated Sugar is the second-largest sugar beet producer in the USA, with acooperative-based sugar beet acreage of around 73,000 hectares in Idaho, Oregonand Washington. Besides the production of around one million tonnes of sugar,Amalgamated Sugar also produces and sells animal feed. The company is the globalleader in the technology for extracting crystalline betaine from sugar beetmolasses.