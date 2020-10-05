 

EANS-News AGRANA launches production of crystalline betaine at EUR 40 million plant in Tulln - IMAGE

World's third production facility for crystalline betaine set up under a joint
venture between AGRANA and The Amalgamated Sugar Company (USA)

Plant Openings/Company Information

Vienna - The fruit, starch and sugar group AGRANA commences production of
crystalline betaine at its Tulln site. The construction of the new betaine
crystallisation plant directly next to the sugar refinery is being undertaken by
Beta Pura GmbH, a joint venture between AGRANA and US-based "The Amalgamated
Sugar Company". The financing of the new plant, which took 15 months to build,
entailed the investment of around EUR 40 million. AGRANA has been processing the
sugar beet molasses obtained during the production of sugar at its Tulln site to
make liquid betaine concentrate since 2015. The new plant, with a production
capacity of around 8,500 metric tons of crystalline betaine per year, makes
Tulln only the third manufacturing site worldwide where natural crystalline
betaine is produced.

"We are delighted to announce the operational start of the betaine
crystallisation plant under this joint venture. Despite several challenges
during the construction phase as a result of COVID-19, we were able to complete
the building work in August and to now start production. We look forward to now
offering our customers in the cosmetics, food and animal feed sectors top
quality crystalline betaine," explain the CEOs of AGRANA and Amalgamated Sugar,
Johann Marihart and John McCreedy respectively. The largest sales markets for
natural crystalline betaine are located in Asia, Australia and the Arabian
region.

About betaine
The natural substance betaine, found in sugar beet molasses, is characterised by
numerous positive characteristics and can be used in many applications. From a
scientific perspective, betaine is a methyl donor with osmoregulatory
properties, aids the liver to process fats, and biologically degrades the amino
acid homocysteine, which can damage blood vessels when in high concentrations.
Betaine is used not only in food supplements or sport drinks to promote muscle
development, but also in livestock rearing as a component in animal feeds. Due
to its osmoregulatory properties at a cellular level, betaine is also used in
cosmetic products. In surfactants and detergent substances (e.g. shampoos and
conditioners), betaine acts to stabilise the formation of foam and also
conditions and strengthens hair slightly.


About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous
industrial intermediate products. Around 9,400 employees at 56 production sites
worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately EUR 2.5 billion.
Established in 1988, the company is the world's market leader in fruit
preparations and the leading producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. In
addition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starch
products and bioethanol. AGRANA is also the leading sugar producer in Central
and Eastern Europe.


About Amalgamated Sugar

Amalgamated Sugar is the second-largest sugar beet producer in the USA, with a
cooperative-based sugar beet acreage of around 73,000 hectares in Idaho, Oregon
and Washington. Besides the production of around one million tonnes of sugar,
Amalgamated Sugar also produces and sells animal feed. The company is the global
leader in the technology for extracting crystalline betaine from sugar beet
molasses.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].



Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG


Mag.(FH) Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905
e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com


Mag.(FH) Markus Simak
Public Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084
e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

