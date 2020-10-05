 

TC Energy announces offer to acquire all outstanding common units of TC PipeLines, LP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 12:55  |  50   |   |   

Proposes share-for-unit exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced it has made a non-binding offer to acquire all the outstanding common units of the master limited partnership TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (TCP) not beneficially owned by TC Energy or its affiliates in exchange for TC Energy common shares. Under the proposal, TCP common unitholders would receive 0.650 common shares of TC Energy for each issued and outstanding publicly-held TCP common unit, representing an implied value of US$27.31 per common unit based on the closing price of TC Energy common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 2, 2020. This reflects a 7.5 per cent premium to the exchange ratio implied by the 20-day volume weighted average prices of TCP’s common units and TC Energy’s common shares on the NYSE as of October 2, 2020. The offer has been made to the Board of Directors of the general partner of TCP (the TCP Board). As the general partner of TCP is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TC Energy, a Conflicts Committee composed of independent directors of the TCP Board will be formed to consider the offer pursuant to its processes.

The transaction is subject to the review and favorable recommendation by the Conflicts Committee of the TCP Board and approvals by the TCP Board, the Board of Directors of TC Energy, and the holders of a majority of the outstanding common units of TCP. It is also subject to the negotiation and execution of an agreement and plan of merger, which would provide the definitive terms of the transaction, including the exchange ratio, and customary regulatory approvals. Any definitive agreement is expected to contain customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated.

The proposed exchange ratio reflects a value for all the publicly held common units of TCP of approximately US$1.48 billion, or 35.2 million TC Energy common shares, if completed on the terms offered based on the closing price of TC Energy’s common shares on the NYSE on October 2, 2020.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins is acting as legal advisor to TC Energy.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Seite 1 von 2
TC Energy Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
TC Energy and Natural Law Energy sign historic MOU facilitating one of the largest Indigenous equity investments of its kind in North American infrastructure
21.09.20
Russ Girling to retire as President and CEO
12.09.20
3 Top-Dividenden-Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein können