UPDATE -- First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter Results Release

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday October 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).



Conference call and webcast details are as follows: