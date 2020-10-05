 

CLEAR Adds LabCorp COVID-19 Test Results to “Health Pass” Mobile App

CLEAR, the secure identity company, and LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, today announced a partnership to enable users of CLEAR’s Health Pass mobile app to securely link their LabCorp test results using their LabCorp Patient account. The partnership brings together LabCorp’s advanced testing capabilities, including its COVID-19 tests, with CLEAR’s safe and secure Health Pass technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005437/en/

Photo courtesy of LabCorp

Photo courtesy of LabCorp

Health Pass securely connects a person’s digital identity with their COVID-19-related information to help ease access into public spaces and restore peace of mind. To leverage the new combined offering, eligible Health Pass users must first provide consent, then log in to their LabCorp Patient account through the CLEAR app to link their accounts. In communicating an individual’s health status, Health Pass only displays a comprehensive red or green signal to employers and venue operators — never sharing or providing access to a user’s private health details.

Health Pass is already being used across multiple industries, including the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, and allows users to easily share their COVID-19-related health information. The app links a user with real-time health surveys, temperature checks through integrated CLEAR hardware, and will now provide users the ability to access test results performed by LabCorp. LabCorp has performed over 15 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests which are available to individuals through healthcare providers, pharmacies, employer programs and to patients directly through Pixel by LabCorpTM.

“We are enabling people to securely share their LabCorp health information in convenient ways so they can return to work, travel, and enter public venues safely and with confidence,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of LabCorp. “We are excited to combine science and technology in ways that can improve how people live and work.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with LabCorp to help our partners create safer environments for their employees and communities,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “Health Pass is helping thousands of people return to their jobs and routines, and now this partnership will advance users’ safety by creating a discreet, secure way to share their test results when they enter public settings and workplaces.”

