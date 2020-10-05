 

Selina Acquires Remote Year Brand and Doubles Down on Remote Work and Subscription Model

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selina, the global hospitality platform, has today announced its acquisition in an all-stock transaction of the Remote Year's brand and customer base. Remote Year empowers professionals to embrace the remote work movement by taking their careers outside of the traditional office. 

Selina and Remote Year represent two of the leading brands in the travel and remote work categories and this acquisition strengthens both brands' prospects for growth and expansion in a post-pandemic world. Remote Year will continue to exist as its own brand and will utilize Selina's catalogue of best-in-class properties, spanning 19 countries and 3 continents, to improve its customer experience. Selina will leverage Remote Year's community of driven professionals and remote workers as it focuses on longer-term stays and its remote work offering. As a collective, Selina and Remote Year will work together to tailor products that fit the needs of this expanding market.

The acquisition is one of a number of moves Selina is making to double down on its stay, play and "work from anywhere" model, including the recent launch of Selina's subscription-based travel packages. This newly developed subscription offering is geared to the all-time high demand for remote work, with approximately 40% of employees expected to utilize a remote working model in the future. Allowing people to travel the world at the cost of their rent, or in some cases, even less, the program builds not only on Selina's adoption of the remote work culture but also the societal WFH shift as a result of the pandemic.

The model has launched with three different passes - the Nomad Passport for those who want to purchase multiple stays ahead of their travels, Selina CoLive for the remote worker who wants to live/work at a Selina property for an extended period of time, and the B2B Remote Work Pass for the frequent remote worker who wants to stay at a Selina property for a fixed period of time per month, and is paid for by their employer, allowing companies to bring this level of flexibility to their teams. Each subscription package enables travelers to move freely amongst Selina properties, either regionally or globally, inclusive of accommodations, coworking spaces, daily wellness activities, weekly laundry and discounts for food and beverage, with prices starting at just $180 per month in some locations.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth $13.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Leadership Actions, Employee Engagement, Focus on Priorities Critical to Gender Diversity and ...
Sectra and Greater Manchester sign deal for one of the largest region-wide imaging initiatives in ...
European Travel Leader Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Chooses Insider to Deliver Enhanced ...
Your.MD closes $30 million Series A round led by RB to grow its self-care platform Healthily
NLR launches innovative research project to end leprosy transmission in India
Social capitalism is at the peak of the trend: in a period of social upheaval, Igor Rybakov and other billionaires launch social preschool program
Iraqi Consumers Using Qi Card To Leverage Aqsati Program At More Than 6,000 Merchants
Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods Appoints Dr Lara Ramdin as Chief Innovation Officer
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease