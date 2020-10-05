Selina Acquires Remote Year Brand and Doubles Down on Remote Work and Subscription Model

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selina, the global hospitality platform, has today announced its acquisition in an all-stock transaction of the Remote Year's brand and customer base. Remote Year empowers professionals to embrace the remote work movement by taking their careers outside of the traditional office.

Selina and Remote Year represent two of the leading brands in the travel and remote work categories and this acquisition strengthens both brands' prospects for growth and expansion in a post-pandemic world. Remote Year will continue to exist as its own brand and will utilize Selina's catalogue of best-in-class properties, spanning 19 countries and 3 continents, to improve its customer experience. Selina will leverage Remote Year's community of driven professionals and remote workers as it focuses on longer-term stays and its remote work offering. As a collective, Selina and Remote Year will work together to tailor products that fit the needs of this expanding market.

The acquisition is one of a number of moves Selina is making to double down on its stay, play and "work from anywhere" model, including the recent launch of Selina's subscription-based travel packages. This newly developed subscription offering is geared to the all-time high demand for remote work, with approximately 40% of employees expected to utilize a remote working model in the future. Allowing people to travel the world at the cost of their rent, or in some cases, even less, the program builds not only on Selina's adoption of the remote work culture but also the societal WFH shift as a result of the pandemic.

The model has launched with three different passes - the Nomad Passport for those who want to purchase multiple stays ahead of their travels, Selina CoLive for the remote worker who wants to live/work at a Selina property for an extended period of time, and the B2B Remote Work Pass for the frequent remote worker who wants to stay at a Selina property for a fixed period of time per month, and is paid for by their employer, allowing companies to bring this level of flexibility to their teams. Each subscription package enables travelers to move freely amongst Selina properties, either regionally or globally, inclusive of accommodations, coworking spaces, daily wellness activities, weekly laundry and discounts for food and beverage, with prices starting at just $180 per month in some locations.