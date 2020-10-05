 

Fortive Announces Preliminary Expected Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter Of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that, based on preliminary financial information, the company currently expects total revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2020 to increase by approximately 2.0% on a year-over-year basis, above the guidance provided on September 9, 2020. Total revenue for the segments is expected to be as follows:

  • Professional Instrumentation total revenue is expected to increase by approximately 1.0%, versus previous guidance for a mid-single digit to low single digit year-over-year decline.
  • Industrial Technologies total revenue is expected to increase by approximately 4.5%, versus previous guidance for a low single digit year-over-year increase or better.

With this revenue performance, Fortive also anticipates positive year-over-year growth in operating profit and in adjusted operating profit for the total company, and for both segments, in the third quarter 2020.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Although the preliminary revenue and operating profit estimates presented above have been prepared in good faith on a consistent basis with prior periods, these preliminary estimates are based solely upon information available to management as of the date of this press release. Fortive has not completed its financial closing procedures for the three months ended September 25, 2020, and its actual results could vary materially from these preliminary estimates. In addition, Fortive’s independent registered public accounting firm has not audited or reviewed this information or completed its review procedures for the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2020 and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to these preliminary estimates. During the course of the preparation of Fortive’s consolidated financial statements and related notes as of and for the three months ended September 25, 2020, Fortive and its auditors may identify items that would require Fortive to make material adjustments to the preliminary estimates presented above. As a result, investors should exercise caution in relying on this information and should not draw any inferences from this information regarding financial or operating data not provided. This preliminary revenue estimate should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these preliminary estimates are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved in any future period. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such preliminary estimates. Investors should read Fortive’s unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 25, 2020 once they become available.

Seite 1 von 3
Fortive Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Joins Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Sets 2030 GHG Emission ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Fortive Announces Expected Completion Date of October 9, 2020 for Spin-off of Vontier
10.09.20
Fortive to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference
10.09.20
Fortive to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference
09.09.20
Fluke Leads Series C Investment in Everactive to Accelerate Growth in IIoT Solutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.20
13
Fortive Corp - spin-off von Danaher