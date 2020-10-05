GAN Signs 10-Year Agreement with Wynn Resorts to Provide iGaming and Internet Sports Betting in Michigan

By leveraging GAN’s U.S.-optimized enterprise software, proven get-to-market capability and on-property reward program integration capability, Wynn will be well-positioned as an early mover in the state of Michigan following its commencement of online gaming activities. Furthermore, as a major national casino brand operating casinos in both Las Vegas and Boston Massachusetts, Wynn has a substantial database of patrons’ resident within the Michigan region to cross-market to Internet gambling.

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that Wynn Resorts, Limited (“Wynn”) (NASDAQ: WYNN) has engaged GAN in a 10-year agreement to be the enterprise software platform for its Internet sports betting and Internet casino gaming business in the State of Michigan. The Company expects to launch Wynn online in Michigan alongside the first regulated online gambling operators in November 2020, subject to all regulatory approvals. The Michigan launch between GAN and Wynn will be a part of the market access agreement between GAN and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, who operate five casinos under the Kewadin Casinos brand in Michigan, announced on March 27, 2020.

Together with a market-leading range of Internet casino games developed by GAN and/or aggregated from third parties, GAN will publish third-party sports betting content procured from a third-party sports betting content provider augmented by Wynn’s strategic partner Betbull Limited.

Jeffrey B. Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“We look forward to powering the Wynn brand in Michigan with our highly optimized technology platform and enabling Wynn to efficiently invest their marketing capital to attract loyal sports betting and iGaming players. We are pleased to onboard Wynn, with its national casino brand and substantial Michigan-region patron base, as a major operator client and are excited at the opportunity presented by potential roll-outs in multiple additional states in the future.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the roll-out of Wynn product offerings in Michigan and future business opportunities with Wynn, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. GAN undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

