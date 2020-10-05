 

Eyenovia to Present Clinical Study Updates at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that Drs. Siddarth Rathi and April Jasper will present the latest analyses and updates from the company’s clinical studies at the American Academy of Optometry Academy 2020 At Home Con.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005232/en/

On Wednesday, October 7, April Jasper, OD, medical monitor for the company’s CHAPERONE study and member of the Eyenovia Scientific Advisory Board, will provide pre-recorded updates on the CHAPERONE (evaluation of low-dose atropine for the reduction of pediatric myopia progression) and the VISION (evaluation of low-dose pilocarpine for improvement in near vision) clinical trials. Dr. Jasper will also provide an update on the company’s upcoming Mydcombi (low-dose tropicamide and phenylephrine fixed combination for pupil dilation) NDA filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m. EDT, Siddarth Rathi, MD, of The Eye Institute of West Florida and medical monitor for the MIST 1 and MIST 2 studies, will present additional analyses of data from the MIST 1 and MIST 2 studies of Eyenovia’s proprietary first-in-class fixed combination microdose formulation of phenylephrine and tropicamide for mydriasis (pupil dilation). Clinical results will cover Pupil Dilation Speed with MAP Fixed Combination (FC) Tropicamide 1% Phenylephrine 2.5% (TR-PH)-Ophthalmic Solution.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, please visit www.eyenovia.com.

About MicroPine for Progressive Myopia

MicroPine (atropine ophthalmic solution) is being evaluated in the CHAPERONE Phase 3 clinical study for reduction in pediatric myopia progression. Progressive myopia is estimated to affect close to 5 million children in the United States who suffer from uncontrolled axial elongation of the sclera leading to increasing levels of myopia and in some cases major pathologic changes such as retinal atrophy, myopic maculopathy, retinal detachment, posterior subcapsular cataract, glaucoma and visual impairment. MicroPine has been developed for comfort, hygiene and ease-of-use in children. Microdose administration of MicroPine is anticipated to result in low systemic and ocular drug exposure. A recent therapeutic evidence assessment and review by the American Academy of Ophthalmology indicates Level 1 (highest) evidence of efficacy for the role of low dose atropine for progressive myopia (Ophthalmology 2017;124:1857-1866; Ophthalmology 2016; 123(2) 391:399).

Seite 1 von 2
Eyenovia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Joins Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Sets 2030 GHG Emission ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Eyenovia to Present at the 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
38
EYEN ($59 M) 1x NDA filing 2H 20 / 2x Phase 3 Studien