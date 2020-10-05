Eyenovia to Present Clinical Study Updates at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that Drs. Siddarth Rathi and April Jasper will present the latest analyses and updates from the company’s clinical studies at the American Academy of Optometry Academy 2020 At Home Con .

On Wednesday, October 7, April Jasper, OD, medical monitor for the company’s CHAPERONE study and member of the Eyenovia Scientific Advisory Board, will provide pre-recorded updates on the CHAPERONE (evaluation of low-dose atropine for the reduction of pediatric myopia progression) and the VISION (evaluation of low-dose pilocarpine for improvement in near vision) clinical trials. Dr. Jasper will also provide an update on the company’s upcoming Mydcombi (low-dose tropicamide and phenylephrine fixed combination for pupil dilation) NDA filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m. EDT, Siddarth Rathi, MD, of The Eye Institute of West Florida and medical monitor for the MIST 1 and MIST 2 studies, will present additional analyses of data from the MIST 1 and MIST 2 studies of Eyenovia’s proprietary first-in-class fixed combination microdose formulation of phenylephrine and tropicamide for mydriasis (pupil dilation). Clinical results will cover Pupil Dilation Speed with MAP Fixed Combination (FC) Tropicamide 1% Phenylephrine 2.5% (TR-PH)-Ophthalmic Solution.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, please visit www.eyenovia.com.

About MicroPine for Progressive Myopia

MicroPine (atropine ophthalmic solution) is being evaluated in the CHAPERONE Phase 3 clinical study for reduction in pediatric myopia progression. Progressive myopia is estimated to affect close to 5 million children in the United States who suffer from uncontrolled axial elongation of the sclera leading to increasing levels of myopia and in some cases major pathologic changes such as retinal atrophy, myopic maculopathy, retinal detachment, posterior subcapsular cataract, glaucoma and visual impairment. MicroPine has been developed for comfort, hygiene and ease-of-use in children. Microdose administration of MicroPine is anticipated to result in low systemic and ocular drug exposure. A recent therapeutic evidence assessment and review by the American Academy of Ophthalmology indicates Level 1 (highest) evidence of efficacy for the role of low dose atropine for progressive myopia (Ophthalmology 2017;124:1857-1866; Ophthalmology 2016; 123(2) 391:399).