NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, The Largest Virtual Financial Crime Risk Management Customer Event of the Year, Focused on the Power of Always On AI

Navigating today’s “Always On” environment with zero compromise requires powerful innovation and smart, strategic decisioning. With this in mind, NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business today announced ENGAGE LIVE, the financial crime industry’s largest virtual customer event of the year. To be held on October 14-15, 2020, this free event will provide unprecedented insights to guide business decisions at the world’s leading financial institutions. Global financial services organizations will attend the event, featuring more than 35 sessions and six tracks dedicated to financial crime solutions and services.

Focused on the “Always On” environment reflected within the rapidly-changing financial crime industry, the event highlights innovation fueled by Digital Acceleration, Cloud Transformation, Always on AI and Actionable Data. Spotlighted at the interactive Solutions Showcase, event attendees can view the latest technologies in action from NICE Actimize and its X-Sight Marketplace partners. The Showcase will also feature strategic partners, including Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Online “Pods” will be staffed for live chat and networking opportunities.