MATEON THERAPEUTICS TO INITIATE COMMERCIALIZATION OF ARTISHIELD.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics “Mateon” (OTC.QB: MATN), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, today announced that ArtiShieldTM is now approved for manufacture and marketing by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), license number UK.AY-401/2018, for the treatment of various symptoms like fever and inflammation. ArtiShieldTM is in co-development with Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Mateon’s commercial partner for India. ArtiShieldTM is being evaluated against COVID-19 in ARTI-19- a phase IV study in India. ArtiShieldTM is designed to be a readily available and cost-effective agent to combat COVID-19, with Windlas providing the capability to manufacture the doses necessary to support this endeavor.



Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer and GM of AI division of Mateon commented “My sincere appreciation of the hard work by the teams at Mateon and Windlas for achieving this milestone. There is an urgent need for a cost-effective therapy against COVID-19 in India, as in the entire world. India has a population of 1.38 Billion people equivalent to 17.7% of the world population according to UN data. India currently has the highest rate of new infections and new deaths.”.

About ARTI-19 India

ARTI-19 in India is a “A Prospective, Randomized, Multi-center, Open label, Interventional Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Artemisinin 500 mg capsule in Treatment of Adult Subjects with COVID-19”. This trial will compare the efficacy of oral doses with standard-of-care (SOC) versus SOC alone. Oral administration of Artemisia absinthium Powder 500mg capsule/day for 5 days with SOC per cycle with the option to repeat as needed until disease is resolved or subject is discharged, up to a total of consecutive 3 cycles (“5 days treatment, 5 days off"). SOC is standard-of-care as per Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19, Government of India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Directorate General of Health Services (EMR Division). Safety is defined as: 1) Adverse events (AEs) during the study and 2) Serious adverse events (SAEs) during the study. Efficacy is defined as: 1) Relief in the sign and symptoms of COVID-19 as per WHO Clinical Progression Scale and 2) Relief in the sign and symptoms of COVID-19 per the Duration of Symptoms.