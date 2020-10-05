 

Axovant to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences and Provide AXO-Lenti-PD Program Update the Morning of October 6th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that the Company will present at upcoming conferences and will announce six-month safety and efficacy data from the second cohort of its AXO-Lenti-PD program the morning of Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Additionally, as previously announced the Company will hold a Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day on Friday, October 30.

Information on the upcoming presentations can be found below:

Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Time: 2:30 PM ET
Participation Format: Fireside chat with Gbola Amusa, MD, CFA (Head of HC Research)
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/chard6/axgt/1861600
Axovant will participate in 1x1 investor meetings during the conference

2020 ARM Virtual Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Time: 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM ET
Presentation Format: Panel discussion: Cell and Gene Therapies for Chronic Conditions
Presenter: Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Axovant Gene Therapies

AXO-Lenti-PD Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020
Time: 11:30 AM – 1  PM ET
Moderator: Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer, Axovant Gene Therapies
Registration link: https://lifescipartners.zoom.us/webinar/register/8316004583906/WN_F19F ...

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the Events section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the conferences.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Our current pipeline of gene therapy candidates target GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (also known as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com.

Contacts:

Media & Investors

Parag Meswani
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
(212) 547-2523
media@axovant.com
investors@axovant.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...