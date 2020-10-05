Axovant to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences and Provide AXO-Lenti-PD Program Update the Morning of October 6th

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that the Company will present at upcoming conferences and will announce six-month safety and efficacy data from the second cohort of its AXO-Lenti-PD program the morning of Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Additionally, as previously announced the Company will hold a Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day on Friday, October 30. Information on the upcoming presentations can be found below:

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Time: 2:30 PM ET Participation Format: Fireside chat with Gbola Amusa, MD, CFA (Head of HC Research) Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/chard6/axgt/1861600 Axovant will participate in 1x1 investor meetings during the conference

2020 ARM Virtual Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM ET Presentation Format: Panel discussion: Cell and Gene Therapies for Chronic Conditions Presenter: Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Axovant Gene Therapies

AXO-Lenti-PD Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020 Time: 11:30 AM – 1 PM ET Moderator: Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer, Axovant Gene Therapies Registration link: https://lifescipartners.zoom.us/webinar/register/8316004583906/WN_F19F ...

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Our current pipeline of gene therapy candidates target GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (also known as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com.

