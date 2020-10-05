 

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Expands CareVention HealthCare Offerings with the Addition of PersonifilRx and Pharmastar

globenewswire
05.10.2020   

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced the acquisition of Personica, LLC and its subsidiaries PersonifilRx, Pharmastar and PersonifilRx New England (collectively, “Personica”), a provider of pharmacy services, including 340B and Medicare Part D administration solutions to Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (“PACE”).

“For many years we worked closely with the Personica team to serve the pharmacy needs of our PACE clients, and we have long admired the highly-respected business their team built,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “This addition to our CareVention HealthCare Business Unit increases our pharmacy footprint and advances our pharmacy offering to serve 340B entities, which represent some of the largest PACE programs. Additionally, it strengthens our ability to cross-sell highly complementary solutions.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) requirements to operate a Part D plan, which apply to all PACE programs, continue to become more complex. To address PACE programs' administrative CMS needs, Personica developed a comprehensive platform to reduce this burden, which fueled Personica's growth. Currently, over 32,000 PACE participants, or approximately 60% of the entire PACE population, receive Personica services. Fewer than 20% of Personica’s current clients are serviced by TRHC's CareKinesis pharmacy operations and novel MedWise medication safety solutions.

In addition to the extensive compliance requirements, CMS performs financial audits on at least one third of all Part D plans each year and encourages PACE programs to engage third parties to help with oversight and administration of their plans. Personica’s Part D solutions are designed to satisfy these demands and include: Medicare and state reporting requirements, claims processing, fraud, waste and abuse monitoring, and drug utilization review programs.

Dr. Knowlton continues, “Since our IPO in 2016, we have made a number of strategic acquisitions to expand our offerings in the PACE market, and a recent internal return on invested capital analysis validates our M&A strategy. Personica is a compelling and natural addition to our current family of CareVention solutions, and we are excited to welcome their clients and dedicated team members to the TRHC family.”

