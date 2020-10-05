 

Brookfield Announces Senior Appointments in Renewables Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Appointments will enable the firm to further scale the business and enhance capabilities

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP; BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”), the world’s largest pure-play publicly traded renewable power business, today announced the following senior appointments:

Mark Carney, who recently joined Brookfield Asset Management as Vice Chair and Global Head of ESG and Impact Investing, has been named a Vice Chair of Brookfield Renewable.

Connor Teskey has been appointed CEO of Brookfield Renewable. Having been with Brookfield since 2012, Mr. Teskey has most recently served as Brookfield Renewable’s Chief Investment Officer. In that role, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing the business’ growth strategy.

Sachin Shah, currently CEO of Brookfield Renewable, has been named Chief Investment Officer for Brookfield Asset Management. While Mr. Shah will relinquish his role as CEO, he will continue to be responsible for Brookfield’s renewable power activities for the firm’s private funds. He will also be a Vice Chair of Brookfield Renewable.

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, said, “With Brookfield Renewable now one of the largest renewable electricity generators and developers in the world, we continue to plan for new areas of growth. These appointments will help us move to the next phase of expansion, helping governments and corporations meet their renewable power and energy transition targets and driving decarbonization initiatives around the world.”

These appointments are effective immediately.

* * * * * *

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 18,000 megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and www.bep.brookfield.com/bepc. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $550 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:

Media:
Claire Holland
(416) 369-8236
claire.holland@brookfield.com 		Investors:
Cara Silverman
(416) 649-8172
cara.silverman@brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.10.20
Die 12 Billionen US-Dollar „Einmal-im-Leben“-Markt-Gelegenheit, die Investoren nicht verpassen wollen
03.10.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die dir für den Rest deines Lebens eine Zusatzrente bescheren sollten
02.10.20
Brookfield Renewable Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series 2 Preference Shares
01.10.20
Brookfield Renewable Partners 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
24.09.20
Plug Power to Source 100% Renewable Energy From Brookfield Renewable to Fully Power One of North America’s First ‘Green’ Hydrogen Production Facilities
20.09.20
3 grundsolide Dividendenaktien, die man kaufen und für immer halten kann
11.09.20
Brookfield Renewable Announces Medium-Term Note Redemption Price Information

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.09.20
142
Dividende verdienen mit Wasserpower