Brookfield Announces Senior Appointments in Renewables Business

Mark Carney, who recently joined Brookfield Asset Management as Vice Chair and Global Head of ESG and Impact Investing, has been named a Vice Chair of Brookfield Renewable.

Connor Teskey has been appointed CEO of Brookfield Renewable. Having been with Brookfield since 2012, Mr. Teskey has most recently served as Brookfield Renewable’s Chief Investment Officer. In that role, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing the business’ growth strategy.

Sachin Shah, currently CEO of Brookfield Renewable, has been named Chief Investment Officer for Brookfield Asset Management. While Mr. Shah will relinquish his role as CEO, he will continue to be responsible for Brookfield’s renewable power activities for the firm’s private funds. He will also be a Vice Chair of Brookfield Renewable.

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, said, “With Brookfield Renewable now one of the largest renewable electricity generators and developers in the world, we continue to plan for new areas of growth. These appointments will help us move to the next phase of expansion, helping governments and corporations meet their renewable power and energy transition targets and driving decarbonization initiatives around the world.”

These appointments are effective immediately.

