OMNIQ Corp. Awarded a $1.0 Million Purchase Order by a Leading Sales and Marketing Agency

C ustomer has over 2 5 ,000 employees and more than 100 offices worldwide focused on supporting c onsumer p ackaged g oods companies and r etailers

Purchase order follows orders recently received from diversified multibillion-dollar verticals, including healthcare, food, metals, transportation, logistics and safety

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced today that it received a $1.0 million order from a leading sales and marketing agency focused on serving the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail industries. The order is for the supply of rugged mobile computers and barcode scanners to be used in retail merchandising services. It follows recently announced purchase agreements from a diverse group of verticals, including healthcare, food, metals, transportation, logistics and safety.

With over 25,000 employees in more than 100 offices worldwide, the privately held company is behind the sales and marketing for many of the most recognizable brands in the world and is a proven resource for many top retailers. The customer offers a broad range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services, helping its CPG and retail clients move products off shelves and into shoppers’ baskets throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Its retail merchandising support services include accelerating speed-to-shelf of new products, achieving increased distribution of current products, and ensuring accurate out-of-stocks and voids.

OMNIQ’s sophisticated supply chain solutions accurately and quickly capture product data and efficiently implement retail solutions for the customer’s clients. OMNIQ’s durable and advanced mobile scanning and computing technology empowers the customer to use point-of-sale data to track, analyze and optimize in-store activities, automate various complex processes, and capture critical information for data analytics. The customer has almost 20,000 retail associates in stores every day.

“This order is another vote of confidence in the quality and reliability of our supply chain solutions for the retail and CPG industries,” said Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ. “With similar successes in the healthcare, supermarket, transportation, and basic materials verticals, this purchase order demonstrates the strength of our diversified customer base. Such diversity mitigates risks in the business environment that many companies are facing these days. The customer is a sales and marketing powerhouse with unparalleled penetration across the entire retail spectrum and foodservice industry, from national big-box and club stores to specialty retail channels, working with leading and emerging CPG brands. We intend to further grow our partnership with this leading customer by leveraging our advanced solutions and the customer’s vast client exposure.”