Caldas Gold Announces Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Juby Gold Project in Canada; Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) announced today that it has completed an updated Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) for its Juby Gold Project (the “Project”) prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) with an effective date of July 14, 2020. Caldas Gold also announced that it has filed a technical report on SEDAR and the Company’s website entitled “Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Juby Gold Project”. The technical report was prepared by SGS Geological Services (“SGS”) and GeoVector Management Inc. (“GeoVector”) in accordance with NI 43-101 in support of the MRE.



Serafino Iacono, Chairman and CEO of Caldas Gold, commented “The Juby Gold Project is an advanced-exploration stage property situated on a major highway with access to infrastructure in a historic mining district in Northern Ontario. The Shining Tree Gold District is an under-explored area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and we are encouraged by the increase in the level of interest and investment in this area including recent news related to the development of a new mine at IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold deposit and exploration programs commencing on neighbouring properties owned by Orefinders and Platinex. The completion of this Mineral Resource estimate, updated to reflect current NI 43-101 requirements to include only “within-pit” Mineral Resources and the results of additional drilling completed by Tahoe Resources in 2018, provides us with a solid foundation on which we can build our exploration program for resource expansion beginning with a drilling campaign in 2021.”