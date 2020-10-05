Verizon announces early participation results of its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes and upsize of the exchange offers

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced (i) the early participation results, as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 2, 2020 (the “Early Participation Date”), of its two previously announced separate transactions to exchange certain series of its outstanding notes for newly issued notes of Verizon and, with respect to certain of the series, cash and (ii) the upsizing of the transactions, each as detailed below. In connection with the upsizing, Verizon has amended the terms of the transactions to increase the maximum aggregate principal amount of new notes that will be issued. Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the transactions remain unchanged.

As previously announced, the first transaction consists of private offers to exchange the 7 outstanding series of notes listed in the first table below and maturing from 2021 through 2024 (collectively, the “Short-Dated Old Notes”), in each case, for newly issued notes of Verizon due 2030 (the “2030 New Notes”) (the “Short-Dated Exchange Offers”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offering memorandum dated September 21, 2020 (the “Short-Dated Offering Memorandum”), and the second transaction consists of private offers to exchange the 10 outstanding series of notes listed in the second table below and maturing from 2037 through 2055 (collectively, the “Long-Dated Old Notes” and, together with the “Short-Dated Old Notes, the “Old Notes”), in each case, for newly issued notes of Verizon due 2056 (the “2056 New Notes” and, together with the 2030 New Notes, the “New Notes”) and, if applicable, for the Long-Dated Cash Amount (as defined in Verizon’s press release dated September 21, 2020 announcing the Exchange Offers (the “Launch Press Release”)) (the “Long-Dated Exchange Offers” and, together with the Short-Dated Exchange Offers, the “Exchange Offers”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offering memorandum dated September 21, 2020 (the “Long-Dated Offering Memorandum” and, together with the Short-Dated Offering Memorandum, the “Offering Memorandums”). The Short-Dated Offering Memorandum and the accompanying eligibility letter for the Short-Dated Exchange Offers constitute the “Short-Dated Exchange Offer Documents”, and the Long-Dated Offering Memorandum and the accompanying eligibility letter for the Long-Dated Exchange Offers constitute the “Long-Dated Exchange Offer Documents,” which, together with the Short-Dated Exchange Offer Documents, are referred to as the “Exchange Offer Documents”.