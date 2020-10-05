McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing Hydrogen Economy

Plug Power CEO and other transportation, fuel and utility industry executives begin week of virtual Road Map promotion

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, joins other transportation, gas and utility industry executives to promote the formal launch of the McKinsey study titled ‘ Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy ’. The United States has long been a leader in global energy innovation, and US-based Plug Power is leading the hydrogen economy as the country’s largest user of liquid hydrogen today. A shift to broader use of hydrogen brings tremendous value when facing climate change, decarbonization, and energy infrastructure and storage demands among an evolving regulatory landscape.



The Road Map outlines five major segments of the economy where hydrogen can impact the economy - including transportation, power generation and grid balancing, fuel for industry, feedstock, and fuel for residential and commercial buildings. “By scaling up across sectors, hydrogen demand in the US could reach 17 million metric tons by 2030 and 63 million metric tons by 2050, roughly equivalent to 14 percent of energy demand,” as noted in the study.

The US is uniquely positioned to grow and lead the green hydrogen economy due to the abundant, low cost renewable energy sources needed to produce green hydrogen, including wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear. This flexibility makes the hydrogen fuel cost competitive for consumers, while strengthening the resilience and reliability of the entire US energy system. Plug Power is well positioned to be a key contributor to building the green hydrogen industry with capabilities in generation, liquefaction and distribution of zero-carbon hydrogen fuel, complementing its industry-leading position in the design, construction, and operation of customer-facing hydrogen fueling stations.

For US transport, hydrogen enables the adoption of electric vehicles in high-asset utilization applications like long-haul trucking. The study cites, “The US has a large long-haul trucking industry compared with other markets, with about 180 billion miles travelled per year. Such long distances and preferences for large vehicles favor fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) over battery electric vehicles (BEVs).”