 

Welcome to For The Love Of Work podcast, a practical guide to the modern employee experience, made possible by Rogers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

For the Love of Work, hosted by Dr. Sonia Kang, explores themes core to a winning employee experience, like resilience, inclusion and diversity, growth and development, and more

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been said if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life, but how do you get there? Introducing For the Love of Work, a new podcast made possible by Rogers, that explores how to be your best self at work by sharing practical solutions to today’s workplace challenges.

Hosted by Dr. Sonia Kang, professor of organizational behaviour at the University of Toronto, this seven-episode podcast series dives into themes central to a winning employee experience such as resilience, the importance of inclusion and diversity, values and meaning, and psychological safety. For the Love of Work also explores workplace challenges in the wake of a pandemic, like how to stand out, how to learn and develop your career, and how to find the right role for you – all while working and collaborating virtually.

“As the world and workplace transforms, employees are approaching their careers differently,” said Jim Reid, Chief Human Resources Officer, Rogers. “At Rogers, we are proud of the culture that we’ve shaped as we work hard to support the evolving needs of our team members; that commitment is paying off with recognition like Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture, and Canada's Top 100 Employers for the last seven years. The episodes of For the Love of Work truly reflect our values at Rogers, and what we believe are the fundamental themes at the core of a winning employee experience anywhere.”

“It’s important that people love what they do and feel good about themselves while doing it,” said Dr. Sonia Kang, host, For the Love of Work. “Through this podcast, we want to provide a playbook for people to leverage as they navigate through the changing ways of working, especially this year. We don’t shy away from the important conversations that need to be had either, like whether your company actually acknowledges inclusion and diversity, and how to decide whether your values truly meet those of your workplace.”

Dr. Sonia Kang is also the Canada Research Chair in Identity, Diversity and Inclusion. In each episode, Dr. Kang speaks with leading experts across North America – like Avery Francis, Katy Milkman, and Jacob Morgan – to dig into the behavioural science behind core elements of the employee experience. Themes like inclusion and diversity and resilience have taken on new and different significance with COVID-19’s impact on the workplace. This podcast offers valuable advice and tools for listeners in any stage of their career journey – from a graduate looking for their first role, to a tenured employee looking to fall back in love with their work.

As one of Canada’s Most Admired Cultures, and Canada's Top 100 Employers for seven consecutive years, Rogers is committed to creating the best employee experience and team culture. To learn more about a career at Rogers, visit jobs.rogers.com

For the Love of Work has been produced in partnership with Pacific Content. Listen to For the Love of Work, made possible by Rogers on Apple, Google, or Spotify Podcasts, or visit fortheloveofwork.ca.

Social Media Links
Visit For the Love of Work at fortheloveofwork.ca
Follow Rogers Twitter @Rogers
Follow Rogers on Instagram
Like Rogers Story on Facebook
Follow Rogers on LinkedIn
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Spotify

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

Media Contacts
Rogers, media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d6ca6e5-e5e4-49d8 ...


Seite 1 von 2
Rogers Communications Conv.(A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Put Me In, Coach! Rogers Teams Up With Sports Stars to Help More Kids Return to Play
25.09.20
Rogers announces comprehensive $3 billion investment proposal to benefit Quebec
25.09.20
Rogers and City of Fredericton Launch First 5G Network in Atlantic Canada
23.09.20
Rogers Communications 3Q20 Investment Community Teleconference October 22, 2020 at 8: 00 a.m. ET
22.09.20
Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Continues to Expand, Reaching Five New Cities and Towns in Ontario
18.09.20
Rogers celebrates virtual opening of its new Customer Solution Centre in Kelowna