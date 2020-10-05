 

Sdiptech AB (publ) Divestment of Support operations completed – positive effect on profits of SEK 27 million in Q3

Press release
5 October 2020, 13:00

Divestment of Support operations completed
– positive effect on profits of SEK 27 million in Q3

Until the spring of 2018, Sdiptech owned a share of a so-called Support operations, which provided administrative services in areas such as law, acquisitions, and marketing communications. Within the Support business, there was also a minority ownership in the product InsiderLog. In order to refine Sdiptech's focus on infrastructure, the shareholding in the Support business was divested in May 2018. As part of the transaction, a few additional conditional payments were included, which have now been realized. This means for the third quarter a total positive effect of approximately SEK 27 million.

Sdiptech's profit from the sale of the Support business can be summed up to SEK 47.7 million, of which SEK 20.9 million has already been booked as realized or expected income. However, these have not affected reported EBITA*. The remaining amount of SEK 26.8 million will have a positive impact on the quarterly result (EBIT) for the third quarter of 2020. The cash settlement of the remaining payment will take place in the spring of 2021.

"The divestment of the Support operations was part of the strategic refinement of Sdiptech's core business towards products and services for critical infrastructure needs. When we now summarize the most important components of the divestment, we can also state that the business itself has made a positive contribution to our result", says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se 

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 5 October 2020 at 13:00 CEST.


