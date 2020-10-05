 

Liquidia Names Gerald M. O’Brien, MD, as Vice President, Pulmonary Clinical Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020   

Dr. O’Brien Joins Liquidia with 25 Years of Medical Practice Experience in Pulmonary Critical Care

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Gerald M. O’Brien as Vice President, Pulmonary Clinical Development, effective immediately.

“Jerry is an accomplished pulmonary critical care expert who has dedicated his career to the treatment of patients and the advancement of respiratory therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Jerry’s expertise further augments our team’s ability to support pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients and the PAH community as a whole,” said Tushar Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Liquidia. “In this newly created position, Jerry will take a leading role in clinical development efforts for the company’s pulmonary programs. We welcome Jerry to the Liquidia team and look forward to his contributions to our near-term deliverables and long-term strategy.”

Dr. O’Brien joins Liquidia with 25 years of medical practice experience including 10 years in an academic medical center and 15 years in a large community-based private practice. His career has been centered around the treatment of patients with advanced lung disease, initially as founder of the TEMPLE Lung Transplant Program and Lung Volume Reduction Program and then as founder and director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Center in Delaware. Dr. O’Brien was also the founder of the Interventional Pulmonary Program at the Helen Graham Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute Community Cancer Center in Delaware.

Prior to Liquidia, Dr. O’Brien was the Vice President of Development at Complexa Inc., where he led the execution of PRIMEx, a phase 2/3 trial for the treatment of PAH. He also previously served as the Senior Director of Medical Affairs and the Director of Medical Affairs at AstraZeneca and Bayer Pharmaceuticals, respectively.

About Liquidia
Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

