 

Initial Beta Testing for INTRUSION Shield Stops More Than 400,000 Threats in Their Tracks

Preliminary beta testing results from installations of INTRUSION Shield, the highly anticipated cybersecurity solution from INTRUSION Inc. (OTCQB:INTZ), underscore the significant need for companies to change their approach to cybersecurity. Within the first three days of beta testing, Shield identified and immediately shut down a total of 461,562 threats to three companies, defending them against possible cyberattacks.

INTRUSION Shield is the first cybersecurity solution to protect organizations by not only identifying malicious traffic on a company’s network, but also using artificial intelligence (AI) to immediately neutralize threats on both incoming and outgoing traffic, effectively stopping ransomware, viruses, malware, data theft and more. Where other solutions only alert IT managers and often cannot even identify silent threats, Shield identifies and immediately stops them.

“Our beta testing results reveal there is no way a person could effectively manage the number of threats a typical company faces each day,” said Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “At one of the beta companies, we detected and blocked more than 137,000 threats in just a single day. It would be impossible for someone to research that many alerts and stop all of the threats successfully, thereby leaving companies incredibly vulnerable to cyberattacks without Shield. Our solution never takes a break and is always on – monitoring, analyzing and defending.”

Shield monitors and quarantines known threats based on INTRUSION’s threat-enriched, Big Data Cloud. Unlike other cybersecurity solutions, Shield utilizes AI to research this inventory and understand how malicious activity behaves. The solution then monitors and identifies – in real time – all packets of data coming into or leaving a network and then instantly neutralizes and shuts down any that are acting in a way that is consistent with criminal activity.

“It was amazing how many potential threats were blocked in such a short period of time with the Shield solution. We didn’t realize how many connections were being attempted each day,” said the CEO of a defense company that is participating in the beta testing. A vice president of IT at a large manufacturing company commented, “It was easy to install Shield and because of the blocking we have seen, we have installed a second Shield at a subsidiary company. We anticipate purchasing Shield when it is shipping.”

