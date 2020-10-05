New Data from Corvus Phase 1 Study of CPI-006 Continues to Support its Potential as a Treatment for COVID-19

Data continues to support the novel immunotherapy based on B cell activation with CPI-006, including the inducement of sustained high titers of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies and increased levels of memory B cells

Dose-response effect seen in first two cohorts with prolonged high titers of antibodies observed out to 56 days; additional data expected to be presented at SITC meeting in November

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1 study investigating the potential for CPI-006 to provide a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19. The updated data includes 56-day follow-up results from the first two cohorts (0.3 mg/kg and 1.0mg/kg dose) and initial results from the third cohort (3.0 mg/kg) of the study. The 56-day follow-up results showed a dose-response, with higher and more prolonged titers of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the 1.0 mg/kg cohort compared to the 0.3 mg/kg cohort. In addition, the results showed increased levels of memory B cells and memory T cells, and there have been no reports of any drug-related safety issues in any of the 15 patients treated as of September 17, 2020.

These results build on the initial data from the first two cohorts (0.3 mg and 1.0 mg doses) of the study that was published online at medRxiv.org in September 2020. In addition to detailing the initial results, the medRxiv manuscript provides additional details on the unique properties of CPI-006 and on the study rationale and design, along with context on the broad potential for CPI-006 for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

To-date, the first three cohorts of the study have been enrolled and the final cohort is currently enrolling patients. A new study site, El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, CA, which is affiliated with the U.C. San Diego Health Care Network and serves Imperial and Riverside counties in southern California, has also begun enrolling patients. The Company continues to anticipate that it will complete the study and report results during the fourth quarter of 2020, including a presentation of data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in November. Based on these interim data, and assuming the remainder of the data in the study supports it, the Company plans to initiate a pivotal, randomized, double blind study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients before year-end.