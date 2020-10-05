 

Western Union to Release Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020   

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Hikmet Ersek and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2020 third quarter results on October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available at http://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (outside the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The pass code is 1019071.

A webcast replay will be available at http://ir.westernunion.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

