SRAX Announces Malcolm CasSelle as Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, announced that Malcolm CasSelle, one of its board members, will be appointed chief executive officer of BIGtoken, a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX. As previously announced, SRAX has entered into a definitive agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (“FPVD”), pursuant to which SRAX will receive 88.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of FPVD in exchange for 100% of the shares of BIGtoken. Upon completion of the transaction, FPVD will be rebranded as BIGtoken.

(Photo: Business Wire)

CasSelle brings more than 20 years of C-suite experience, leading several startups in the digital media industry. He has also been on SRAX’s board of directors for over seven years. His vast experience in the industry and close relationship with BIGtoken—having followed its transformation since inception—makes him a powerful addition to the executive suite.

“I’m thrilled to join BIGtoken as CEO. I’m deeply committed to BIGtoken’s mission and values and believe the company is in a great position to quickly grow its userbase and consequently expand its roster of advertisers,” said CasSelle. “Our work ahead is promising. BIGtoken is already working with large brands and agencies and we look forward to helping more brands find and engage their target audiences with our platform.”

With more than 10 years in digital media, CasSelle has a deep understanding of what brands are looking for in terms of media strategy. CasSelle’s experience includes tenure as president at Tribune Publishing leading a turnaround of their digital media business. Previously he was SVP & GM of digital media at SeaChange Int'l, CEO of Timeline Labs, and GM of Groupon's joint venture with Tencent in China. He holds degrees in computer science from both MIT and Stanford University and speaks both Japanese and Mandarin. He is currently an active YPO Bel Air Executive Committee member and serves on the board of advisors for multiple non-profit organizations.

“Malcolm brings years of experience in building technology companies,” said Christopher Miglino, CEO of SRAX. “He has the relationships and the know-how to bring the company to the next level and we are excited to have him join as the CEO.”

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005200/en/