 

CSI Partners with Arctic Intelligence to Provide Powerful Enterprise Risk Assessment Solutions

In order to help customers assess terrorist-related financial risks and evaluate anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has partnered with Arctic Intelligence to launch two robust solutions: WatchDOG ERM and AML Accelerate powered by Arctic Intelligence.

As an integrated, cloud-based solution, WatchDOG ERM will help businesses identify and thwart financial crime risks in all forms, including money laundering, fraud, bribery, cybercrime and more. The highly configurable solution features detailed dashboards that make it easy to build content modules, conduct control testing and draft executive summary reports.

The second cloud-based solution, AML Accelerate powered by Arctic Intelligence, is a counter-terrorism financing and risk assessment platform that greatly reduces the cost and complexity of AML compliance. The platform supports users with Know Your Customer (KYC) verification requirements and breach and incident reporting, and also issues notifications of AML regulatory changes on a consistent basis.

“To fight financial crime, we partner with recognized experts in their respective markets to provide the best outcome for regulated entities,” said Anthony Quinn, CEO of Arctic Intelligence. “As a result of our partnership with CSI, these entities can now access global, purpose-built software that is supported by a knowledgeable and proactive regulatory compliance team.”

Both solutions integrate with CSI’s WatchDOG Elite denied party screening platform, adding a new level of holistic risk management to an already powerful and dependable system. CSI customers depend on WatchDOG Elite to unify disparate compliance systems, reduce false positives and streamline the watch list screening process.

“Mitigating financial risk and evaluating AML compliance are two incredibly complex endeavors that require considerable effort and resources,” said Kurt Guenther, CSI’s group president, Business Solutions. “Our partnership with Arctic Intelligence provides CSI customers even more tools to identify and repel risks, analyze data and implement risk-based policies in ways that exceed regulatory expectations.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About Arctic Intelligence

Arctic Intelligence is a global RegTech firm specialising in audit, risk and compliance software related to financial crime compliance and risk management. Arctic Intelligence solutions have been developed with assistance from industry professionals to ease the burden of compliance and believes everyone has a role to play in fighting financial crime. The aim is to help regulated entities to identify risks and achieve cost-effective compliance with regulations.



