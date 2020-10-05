 

Kimco Announces the Grand Opening of ShopRite at The Boulevard Signature Series Redevelopment

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, announces the grand opening of ShopRite, the 70,000-square-foot grocery anchor at The Boulevard, the approximately $200 million Signature Series redevelopment project on Staten Island. ShopRite is the project’s first tenant opening, marking a significant milestone in the revitalization of the approximately 400,000-square-foot open-air center, where site work is substantially complete and additional anchors including Marshalls, Ulta, and PetSmart are slated to open in 2021.

ShopRite opened its 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art store at The Boulevard, Kimco’s approximately $200 million Signature Series redevelopment on Staten Island (Photo: Business Wire)

“Despite extraordinary circumstances surrounding the global pandemic, our team was able to push forward and help deliver this state-of-the-art grocery store to the Staten Island community,” said Conor Flynn, Kimco’s Chief Executive Officer. “With 97 percent of our portfolio’s tenants now open and operating amid the pandemic, our strategy of owning well-located assets in densely populated, high-barrier-to-entry markets with a focus on essential retailers and density-add opportunities is proving effective. This strategy, combined with our strong liquidity position, favorable debt maturity schedule, and overall balance sheet strength will enable us to thrive post-pandemic.”

The Boulevard is a newly constructed multi-story open-air shopping center with a “town square” feel. Ground-level retail shops and restaurants face a main street plaza with sidewalks and outdoor dining. The second level accommodates larger anchor tenants and entertainment attractions, with multiple access points and connectivity between the two levels. The project sits along Hylan Boulevard, a major commercial corridor that sees more than 50,000 cars per day and is easily accessible from all parts of Staten Island. The densely populated island boasts a population of over 475,000 and an average household income above $100,000.

