Everbridge Announces 4th Annual Critical Event Management Impact Awards Recognizing the Innovative Use of Technology for Mitigating Impact of COVID-19 and Other Crises in 2020

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), today announced the kick-off of its fourth annual Critical Event Management Impact Awards. The program recognizes unique, innovative and inspiring use of the Everbridge CEM Platform to support life safety, global security, organizational resilience and business continuity. This year’s program comes at a crucial time as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten lives and operations, creating a challenging environment for returning people more safely to work, school, and public spaces. Nominations for the 2020 Critical Event Management Impact Awards opened today for both Individual and Organizational categories, and can be submitted here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005266/en/

Everbridge Announces 4th Annual Critical Event Management Impact Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

Among this year’s categories are new honors inspired by the ongoing fight against COVID-19, including Best Use of Technology for the Safe Return To Work, Best Use of Technology for the Safe Return To Campus, a healthcare-themed award recognizing the safe resumption of elective surgeries amid the coronavirus threat, and the effective deployment of a Contact Tracing solution to return people to public places.

“Our customers strive every day to keep their people safe and help their organizations avoid disruptions in operations,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “It is an honor to recognize the individuals and teams who have taken an innovative approach to critical event management in a year rocked by an unprecedented series of crises, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to natural disasters including wildfires and hurricanes to cyberattacks and IT outages. Day after day, we are inspired by our customers’ commitment to life safety and operational resilience and are privileged to recognize their actions.”

Organizations may nominate themselves or individuals on their teams for an Impact Award. An independent panel of industry experts will select the recipients after closely reviewing all submissions. Each of the winners will receive an engraved statuette and a digital award seal honoring their excellence in critical event management, will be highlighted on social media and on Everbridge’s Critical Event Management Impact Awards page, and will be invited to participate in testing and feedback sessions during new product development.