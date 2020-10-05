 

Intellia Therapeutics Names John F. Crowley to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, has appointed John F. Crowley to its Board of Directors. Mr. Crowley is a well-established leader in biotech and pharmaceuticals and a visionary advocate for the advancement of treatments for people living with rare diseases. He joins Intellia’s board during a pivotal transition, as the company expects to begin its first clinical trial this year. 

“We are very pleased to welcome John Crowley to our Board of Directors. He is widely respected for his work in companies that have developed transformational treatments for rare diseases. John’s first-hand experiences as a parent advocate with children who have Pompe disease will help guide Intellia as we pursue our mission of developing curative therapies for severe and life-threatening diseases,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer, John Leonard, M.D. “Together, with our experienced and diverse senior leadership team, Intellia’s board of directors will help us achieve our goals and deliver value to our patients and our shareholders.”

Mr. Crowley brings relevant experience to Intellia’s board, having started preeminent biotech companies with successful programs that transitioned from preclinical to clinical development, and importantly, a commercialized medicine available for patients. Since 2005, Mr. Crowley has been chairman and chief executive officer of Amicus Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company focusing on developing treatments for rare genetic diseases. At Amicus, he has managed the company’s growth from a small start-up to one with operations in more than 30 countries and a market value of more than $3 billion.

Mr. Crowley became a principal advocate for the treatment of the severe and often fatal neuromuscular disorder, Pompe disease. In 1998, he left his executive position at a large pharmaceutical company to co-found Novazyme Pharmaceuticals, which was born out of his desire to research and develop a treatment for two of his children who had been diagnosed with Pompe. Mr. Crowley oversaw Novazyme’s acquisition by Genzyme Corporation (now Sanofi) in 2001 and continued on as a senior vice president, where he played a lead role in the development of drugs for rare diseases.

