 

iBio Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today that on October 1, 2020, the Company received written notice from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSEA” or the “Exchange”) stating that the Company had regained compliance with all of the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSEA Company Guide (“Company Guide”).

By meeting the requirements of the $50 million market capitalization exemption in Section 1003(a) of the Company Guide, iBio has resolved its continued listing deficiency with respect to NYSEA’s letters dated October 16, 2019 and December 9, 2019.

Tom Isett, iBio’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the progress we have made since December 2019 on the execution of our new strategic plan. Our emphasis on proprietary biopharmaceutical development activities has not only allowed us to regain compliance with the Exchange’s listing standards, but it has also delivered new value drivers and improved financial strength for iBio. We remain focused upon building a sustainable, growth-oriented, biotech and pharma services organization that makes meaningful contributions towards addressing some of the world’s most pressing unmet medical needs. Specifically, we plan to continue to leverage the advantages afforded by our FastPharming System and our other proprietary technologies to develop biological medicines in the area of pulmonology, including respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and fibrotic diseases of the lung, amongst others."

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for COVID-19 disease. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...