 

FTI Consulting Professionals Named to Crain’s Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that four professionals have been named to Crain’s third annual list of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting.

Senior Managing Director Naidira Alemova and Managing Directors Sheba Bellazain-Harris, Roxana Fariborz and Yunsoo Kim were included in the list of 86 women from across the New York City area. The award recognizes women professionals for their career achievements in accounting and consulting.

Ms. Alemova is a member of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting and has more than 20 years of experience in banking and securities regulatory matters, including investigations of money laundering, financial crime, bribery and corruption. Her experience covers the execution of anti-money laundering sanctions (“AML”) and fraud risk assessments, and she has performed AML and U.S. sanction reviews for several major international banks in relation to the U.S. Department of Justice investigations of U.S. sanctions violations.

Ms. Bellazain-Harris is a member of FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, where she leads the Knowledge Management and Marketing team. She has more than 20 years of experience and specializes in driving marketing, communications and business development strategies to support the global business through collaboration and proactive engagement. Her expertise reaches across a variety of areas, ranging from business development, sales operations, client relationship management, business intelligence and research to digital marketing, social media, thought leadership and content marketing.

Ms. Fariborz is a member of FTI Consulting’s Private Capital Advisory Services practice, where she is responsible for directing the business evaluation, strategic marketing and client relations efforts for private equity firms and their portfolio companies. She has more than 25 years of industry and institutional sales experience covering investment professionals at long-only asset managers and hedge funds. She previously served as a Managing Director in the firm’s Activism and M&A Solutions practice and played a significant role in developing the metrics, weightings and sub-industry company assignments for FTI Consulting’s company Vulnerability Screener. As a result of her expertise, Ms. Fariborz has been asked to speak at events and moderate panels.

Ms. Kim is a member of the Real Estate Solutions practice, where she specializes in real estate valuation and advisory, serving numerous multinational corporations, private equity funds and hedge funds. She has over 20 years of experience, leading variety of assignments, including asset valuations and reviews, quarterly positive/negative assurance, fairness opinions, valuation policy reviews, and non-performing real estate loan valuations. She is a designated Member of Appraisal Institute and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) Charterholder.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


FTI Consulting Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Fifth Consecutive Year
22.09.20
Healthcare Valuation Expert Todd Mello Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director
21.09.20
Compass Lexecon Opens Copenhagen Office and Affiliates with Former Danish Competition Authority Chief Economist
16.09.20
FTI Consulting Introduces Real Estate Business Transformation Services Offering
14.09.20
FTI Capital Advisors Strengthens Investment Banking Practice and Telecom, Media & Technology Expertise
10.09.20
Former Downing Street Chief of Security and FBI Cyber Deputy Assistant Director Bolster FTI Consulting’s Global Cybersecurity Practice
09.09.20
Healthcare Restructuring Expert Rick Arrowsmith Joins FTI Consulting