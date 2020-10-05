AirBoss Announces US$22.0 Million in Awards Across ADG’s Survivability Portfolio

“ADG, which has been very active in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, offers domestic and international customers a range of survivability solutions across the CBRN-E spectrum for both first response and military applications,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and Chief Operating Officer of AirBoss. “These latest contracts largely reflect the regular contribution from predominantly military and government customers as part of their overall defense and preparedness strategies, independent of their ongoing COVID-19 response.”

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG") has recently been awarded an additional US$22.0 million in contracts across its survivability portfolio for multiple parties in North America and internationally.

The US$22.0 million in awards include molded glove and overboot awards for the United Arab Emirates valued at $6.4 million, Husky ground penetrating radar and accessory orders for US$5.8 million for the Egyptian military, a Rollover Detection Warning (“RDWS”) System award from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (a unit of the U.S. Army Europe) for US$2.1 million, as well as a number of smaller orders from various groups in the U.S., with a focus on chemical and biological personal protective equipment, including mass casualty decontamination shelter systems and various Powered Air Purifying Respirator (“PAPR”) products. Deliveries on these awards are expected to begin in Q4 2020 and span 24 months.

These awards are not related to the Husky long-term contract extension announced on September 28 or the US$220 million in contracts announced since March 2020, specifically for FlexAir PAPR systems and related sustainment supplies of consumables to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”), the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (“VA”), in connection with the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. AirBoss successfully completed a US$96 million FEMA contract at the end of July, a US$2.55 million VA contract in August, and has now begun delivering against the previously announced US$121 million award to the HHS, with product shipments expected though the balance of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021.