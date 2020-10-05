 

WPD Pharmaceuticals Receives the First Prepayment of $705,000 from Total $7.4 Million Grant for Development of Berubicin, and Receives $106,626 Government Covid-19 Cash Assistance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has received a prepayment of approximately C$705,000 (2,000,000 PLN) and is waiting for approval of reimbursement from the Polish National Center for Research and Development (“NCRD”) for the further development of Berubicin, the Company’s drug candidate targeting glioblastoma (“GBM”) which includes two clinical studies, planned to be implemented under the project: “New approach to glioblastoma treatment addressing the critical unmet medical need”, granted by the European Union, under the Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020. The NCRD has approved WPD’s application of the prepayment from the total approximately C$7.4 million (22,000,000 PLN) grant for WPD’s development of Berubicin. This follows the receipt last week of the first portion of a grant for WPD’s development of another compound, WP101, in the same amount (2,000,000 PLN).

The NCRD is an executive agency of the Minister of Science and Higher Education. It was established as a unit implementing tasks in the field of science, technology and state innovation policy. The chief aim of the Centre is to support the creation of innovative solutions and technologies that increase the competitiveness and innovation of the Polish economy. The approved prepayment for WPD’s continued advancements of the Berubicin drug candidate further validates its scientific development strategy and government support in doing so.

Berubicin is an exciting new drug that is one of the first anthracyclines proven to cross the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and able to reach brain tumors. This discovery can potentially extend the clinical use of anthracyclines to brain tumors, specifically GBM. Berubicin’s previous Phase I clinical trial, the first time it was tested in humans, yielded very promising results with 44% of the patients showing a clinical response. In addition, Berubicin has shown evidence of improved overall survival in a patient population that currently has a median survival rate of only 14.6 months from initial diagnosis of the condition.

Seite 1 von 3
WPD Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:35 Uhr
WPD Pharmaceuticals erhält die erste Vorauszahlung von 705.000 $ aus der Gesamtzuwendung von 7,4 Mio. $ für die Entwicklung von Berubicin sowie Barmittel in Höhe von 106.626 $ aus dem Covid-19-Hilfspaket der Regierung
16.09.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals erhält zweite Vorauszahlung in Höhe von 705.000 $ aus der Gesamtzuwendung von 7,4 Mio. $ für die Entwicklung von WPD101
16.09.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals Receives Second Prepayment of $705,000 from Total $7.4 Million Grant for Development of WPD101
09.09.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals beauftragt Worldwide Clinical Trials als CRO für Phase-II-Studien zu Berubicin
09.09.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals Engages Worldwide Clinical Trials as CRO for Phase 2 Berubicin Trials

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:33 Uhr
2.975
News, news, news
18.04.20
24
Was die w:o Community heiß diskutiert: Zocken, wer zuerst den Corona-Killer hat: „ … zweifeln und gg